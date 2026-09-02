South African batter Quinton de Kock smashed his 10th T20 century during a CPL match for Barbados Tridents. This milestone places him in an elite club alongside Virat Kohli and David Warner as the joint-third-highest century-getter in the format.

Quinton de Kock's Record-Breaking Century

South African batter Quinton de Kock tied with Indian batting icon Virat Kohli and Australian legend David Warner, becoming the fifth member of the '10 T20 centuries' club and joint-third-highest century-getter in the format. Quinton achieved this feat during his side, the Barbados Tridents' Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, de Kock smashed 106 in 57 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 185.96. Now, de Kock, Virat, and Warner have 10 T20 centuries each, with West Indies T20 titan Chris Gayle (22 centuries in 463 matches) and Pakistan batter Babar Azam (13 centuries in 359 matches) above them.

Nearing 13,000 T20 Runs

QDK is also nearing the 13,000-run mark in T20s and could become the ninth batter to reach the landmark soon. He has 12,867 runs in 457 matches and 433 innings at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 139.78, with 10 centuries and 84 fifties, with a best score of 140*. He is the ninth-highest T20 run-getter of all time, with West Indies legend Kieron Pollard at the top with 14,933 runs in 751 matches at an average of 31.77 and a strike rate of 151.17, including two centuries and 71 innings, with a best score of 104.

CPL Match Recap: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents

Coming to the match, St Kitts and Nevis won the toss and elected to bowl first. De Kock (106 in 57 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes), Zachary Carter (57 in 36 balls, with a four and seven sixes) and Sherfane Rutherford (26 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) powered Barbados to 217/4 in 20 overs, with Naseem Shah (2/43) being the top bowler for St Kitts. During the chase, St Kitts and Nevis was off to a rolicking start, with a 112-run stand between Johnson Charles (78 in 45 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) and Kyle Mayers (29 in 27 balls, with three fours and a six). Dasun Shanaka (36 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Andre Fletcher (22* in eight balls, with three sixes) and Wanindu Hasaranga (18* in four balls, with three fours and a six) powered St Kitts and Nevis to a six-wicket win with five balls left, with Charles taking the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)