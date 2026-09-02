Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and the BCCI extended birthday wishes to pace veteran Ishant Sharma on his 38th birthday. Ishant, a 2013 Champions Trophy winner, last played for India in 2021 and has 434 international wickets.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan extended birthday wishes to Indian pace veteran Ishant Sharma, who turned 38 on Wednesday. Ishant, who last turned up in Indian colours back in 2021 and was one of the biggest pillars of India's Test success under Virat Kohli's captaincy, turned 38 on Wednesday.

Taking to his X, Shikhar wrote, "Happy Birthday, @ImIshant! Wishing you a fantastic year ahead. Have a great one, bro!"

Happy Birthday, @ImIshant! Wishing you a fantastic year ahead. Have a great one, bro! 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/1DG5wNvWyD

— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 2, 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended birthday wishes to Ishant on their official X handle.

1⃣9⃣9⃣ International Matches 4⃣3⃣4⃣ International Wickets 👌 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 Here's wishing Ishant Sharma a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏#TeamIndia | @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/obCVZiCvPF

— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2026

Ishant Sharma's Career Highlights

Since his Test debut in 2007, Ishant has made 105 appearances in whites for India, taking 311 wickets at an average of 32.40, with 11 five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul, with best figures of 7/74. He is India's sixth-highest Test wicket-taker in the format and second-most successful pacer after Kapil Dev (434 scalps in 131 Tests).

In 80 ODIs, Ishant took 115 wickets at an average of 30.98, with six four-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 4/34.

In 14 T20Is, Ishant took eight wickets at an average of 50.00, with best figures of 2/34.

Overall, in 199 international appearances, Ishant took 434 wickets at an average of 32.35, with 11 five-fors and a ten-fer to his name. He is India's 10th-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Ishant was a part of the squad which won the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013. He was a vital part of the campaign, taking 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 21.80, with best figures of 3/33. He also bowled a spell of 2/36 in a rain-curtailed final against England, capturing crucial wickets of Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara on two successive balls while defending 130 runs. (ANI)