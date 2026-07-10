Novak Djokovic's quest for a 25th Grand Slam was halted by Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2026 semifinals. Sinner defeated Djokovic in straight sets, after which Djokovic candidly described the loss as a "good old blow-out" and reflected on his high personal standards for Grand Slam success.

The World No.8 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s quest for his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam has once again remained unfulfilled following a semifinal defeat to World No.1 Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2026 on Friday, July 10.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Djokovic was defeated in three straight sets by Sinner, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, in a contest that lasted two hours and 20 minutes. The 39-year-old apparently struggled to match the pace and precision of the defending champion, who is 15 years his junior and showcased explosive power throughout the match.

Jannik Sinner, who is yet to lose a set in his maiden Wimbledon title defence quest, was simply at his clinical best. Maintaining a relentless service rhythm throughout the match, the Italian faced only one break point, leaving Djokovic with almost no window to establish control.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Zverev ends Fery's dream run to reach first final

Djokovic Sums Up Defeat with Candid Humour

Novak Djokovic had his seventh meeting at Grand Slams and overall 12th face-off with the Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion could not counter the Italian's relentless pace and precision, eventually succumbing in straight sets as his quest for a record-breaking 25th major title was put on hold once again.

Speaking at the press conference after the semifinal defeat, Djokovic was asked whether he could have done differently from a tactical perspective. The 39-year-old, who is often known for his sense of humour apart from his legendary focus, took the question in stride and hilariously stated that it was ‘a good old blowout’.

“No, not really. It was a good old blow-out. Not much I could do,” the Serbian tennis star said with a laugh.

“I was just half a step late basically on any shot; it's as simple as that. He was just a level or more better than I was. I was just not sharp enough, not reactive enough, not balanced enough to play him. That’s it. You just have to hand it to him and say: Congrats, well done," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Despite Novak Djokovic having been playing professional tennis for two decades and winning over 100 titles, over the last few years, his performance at the Grand Slams has been defined by a mix of impressive longevity and growing frustration. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been Serbian’s constant rivals in this new era of men’s tennis, frequently standing between him and further major history.

Djokovic Explains Why Grand Slam Semi-Finals Aren't Enough

Further speaking about his Wimbledon exit after defeat to Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic made an honest assessment of his 2026 Grand Slam campaign, admitting that although his results would satisfy most players, they fell short of the exceptionally high standards he has set for himself.

“Last year I reached four [major] semi-finals. This year, out of three Slams, I reached one final and one semi-final. I guess for 99 percent of the players, that would be a very good Grand Slam result. For me, it's good but not good enough, because I'm blessed and cursed to be used to something of a highest degree in terms of results and achievements," Djokovic said.

“I’m also dealing with myself in a sense that I'm telling myself, 'Look, this is amazing that you're still able to, as people around me are telling me, able to play at such a high level and push the youngsters to the limit for Grand Slam titles, ' which is true. But at the same time, I always have the highest expectations for myself,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Since winning his 24th Grand Slam triumph at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic’s quest for an elusive 25th major has been defined by high-profile near-misses. In fact, he reached the final of the Australian earlier this year, but was defeated by first-time champion Carlos Alcaraz, continuing his long-standing pursuit of history.

With the US Open set to take place in August, Djokovic will look to reset and prepare for one final major push this season, aiming to prove that he remains a dominant contender on the world stage.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic's Playful Scissor Prank on Ball Girl Goes Viral (WATCH)