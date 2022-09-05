Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2022: Fans stunned as Nick Kyrgios knocks out defending champion Daniil Medvedev

    The US Open 2022 continues to spring in surprises. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has been knocked out, thanks to Nick Kyrgios's flawless run, as fans have been left stunned by it.

    tennis US Open 2022: Fans stunned as Nick Kyrgios knocks out defending champion Daniil Medvedev-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    It keeps getting exciting and trickier at the 2022 US Open. On Monday morning, defending champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia was knocked out in the pre-quarters at the Flushing Meadows. It was a four-setter match during which Nick Kyrgios of Australia continued his flawless run from Wimbledon a couple of months back, where he finished as the runner-up. He beat the Russian 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. With this win, the Australian has extended his head-to-head lead over the defending champion 4-1. As a result, Medvedev would again be losing his top spot in the ATP Rankings, while either Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud would reach the summit after the Grand Slam concludes.

    Post Medvedev ouster, Kyrgios reckoned, "What a place to do it. Packed house in New York! I want to go all the way. Hopefully, it is possible. I just thought I played the right way. I returned unbelievable today. I just thought the third and fourth sets were just so free. I just had a lot of fun, embracing every moment on [Arthur] Ashe [Stadium] today. Proud of that."

    ALSO READ: US Open 2022: 'My best match in the tournament' - Nadal on drubbing Gasquet in Round 3

    "I felt like I disrupted his rhythm a little bit, didn't let him get comfy behind the baseline, play his style of tennis. I think that's what you have to do. But, I was overall pretty happy with my performance. I'm just glad I can finally show New York my talent. I haven't played great tennis [earlier], to be honest. It's taken me 27 years," concluded Kyrgios.

    As a result of this victory, Kyrgios has jumped seven places in the ATP Rankings to 18th. He has replaced Alex de Minaur as the highest-ranked Australian player, while the former has been ranked so high for the first time since August 2018. Kyrgios was 137th just six months ago, while his highest ranking happened to be 13th in 2016.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exposed Pakistani Twitter accounts fuelling hate against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

    Exposed! Pakistani Twitter accounts fuelling hate against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan 71 ensures 5-wicket win for Pakistan against India, netizens react-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Rizwan's 71 ensures 5-wicket win for Pakistan, netizens react

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli 60 propel India to 181/7 against Pakistan; social media exultant-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's 60 propels India to 181/7; social media exultant

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi return as India asked to bat against Pakistan, toss report-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Pandya, Hooda, Bishnoi return as India asked to bat

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Did Mohammed Shami wife Hasin Jahan target him again post win last Sunday?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Did Mohammed Shami's wife target him again post win last Sunday?

    Recent Stories

    Horrific Canada stabbing 10 dead many injured suspects on the run gcw

    'Horrific' Canada stabbing: 10 dead, many injured, suspects on the run

    Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow, residents trapped inside AJR

    1 dead, several trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow

    Good news for all Kartik Aaryan's fans: Aashiqui 3 is bagged by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star RBA

    Good news for all Kartik Aaryan's fans: Aashiqui 3 is bagged by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star

    IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days AJR

    IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon