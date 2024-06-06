Novak Djokovic undergoes knee surgery after French Open 2024 withdrawal; says 'will do best to return soon'

Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the French Open 2024 quarter-final against Casper Ruud after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo.

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has vowed to make a swift return to the court following surgery on a knee injury. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was forced to withdraw from the French Open 2024 quarter-final against Casper Ruud after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo.

Recovery from the injury is estimated to take a minimum of three weeks, raising concerns about his participation in Wimbledon, slated to commence on 1st July. Additionally, the setback will impact Djokovic's preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, scheduled to start on 27 July.

"I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," Djokovic wrote on X. "My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

As a seven-time Wimbledon champion, Djokovic experienced a memorable five-set final loss to Carlos Alcaraz last year. Despite his Wimbledon successes, Olympic gold has eluded him thus far. Djokovic has openly expressed his desire to prioritize winning the Olympic title this year.

"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans," Djokovic wrote alongside a picture of himself and his medical team. "I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible."

In addition to his injury woes, Djokovic has also relinquish his world number one ranking to Italy's Jannik Sinner. The Australian Open champion faces Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals on Friday.

