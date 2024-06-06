Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Novak Djokovic undergoes knee surgery after French Open 2024 withdrawal; says 'will do best to return soon'

    Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the French Open 2024 quarter-final against Casper Ruud after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo.

    tennis Novak Djokovic undergoes knee surgery after French Open 2024 withdrawal; says 'will do best to return soon' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has vowed to make a swift return to the court following surgery on a knee injury. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was forced to withdraw from the French Open 2024 quarter-final against Casper Ruud after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo.

    Recovery from the injury is estimated to take a minimum of three weeks, raising concerns about his participation in Wimbledon, slated to commence on 1st July. Additionally, the setback will impact Djokovic's preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, scheduled to start on 27 July.

    "I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," Djokovic wrote on X. "My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

    As a seven-time Wimbledon champion, Djokovic experienced a memorable five-set final loss to Carlos Alcaraz last year. Despite his Wimbledon successes, Olympic gold has eluded him thus far. Djokovic has openly expressed his desire to prioritize winning the Olympic title this year.

    "I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans," Djokovic wrote alongside a picture of himself and his medical team. "I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible."

    In addition to his injury woes, Djokovic has also relinquish his world number one ranking to Italy's Jannik Sinner. The Australian Open champion faces Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals on Friday.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 3:21 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive snt

    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting

    T20 WC 2024: 'Hulk of Australia' Stoinis' all-round heroics lauded after win over Oman; fans go berserk osf

    T20 WC 2024: 'Hulk of Australia' Stoinis' all-round heroics lauded after win over Oman; fans go berserk

    T20 WC 2024: Victory dance by Uganda players after historic win over Papua New Guinea goes viral (WATCH) osf

    T20 WC 2024: Victory dance by Uganda players after historic win over Papua New Guinea goes viral (WATCH)

    football Real Madrid's Luka Modric wins hearts with message for 'legend' Sunil Chhetri, Igor Stimac reacts (WATCH) osf

    Real Madrid's Luka Modric wins hearts with message for 'legend' Sunil Chhetri, Igor Stimac reacts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive snt

    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive

    Nothing Phone (3) expected in 2025 with focus on GPT-4o-like multimodal AI capabilities, CEO Carl Pei confirms gcw

    Nothing Phone (3) expected in 2025 with focus on GPT-4o-like multimodal AI capabilities, CEO Carl Pei confirms

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan anr

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan

    Did you know THIS was Virat Kohli's first car? RKK

    Did you know THIS was Virat Kohli's first car?

    Indian Army completes 300km rafting expedition in Uttarakhand, sets stage for Artillery Regiment Bicentenary AJR

    Indian Army completes 300km rafting expedition in Uttarakhand, sets stage for Artillery Regiment Bicentenary

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon