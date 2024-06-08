Iga Swiatek clinches 4th French Open title with straight set win over Jasmine Paolini; WATCH winning moment

Polish ace Iga Swiatek clinched her fourth French Open title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros, Paris, on Saturday.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek clinched her fourth and third consecutive French Open title with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 triumph over No.12 seed and debut major finalist Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros on Saturday. With this win, Swiatek has now bagged her 5th Grand Slam title overall.

Despite initially trailing in the first set, Swiatek showcased dominance throughout the match, securing victory in just 1 hour and 8 minutes. Her achievement places her as the first woman in a decade to secure three consecutive titles at any of the sport's four Grand Slams.

Following a brief setback where Swiatek lost serve for the only time in the match, she swiftly regained her momentum. With two groundstroke winners sandwiching a break back at love, she embarked on a remarkable 10-game streak, propelling her to her fourth career Roland Garros crown.

Swiatek's remarkable hat trick establishes her as the first woman since Serena Williams to secure three consecutive trophies at any major, and the first woman to achieve this feat at Roland Garros since Justine Henin in 2005-07. Her 21 consecutive victories at the tournament also cement her in fourth place for the longest winning streaks at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

Maintaining a flawless record of 5-0 in major finals, Swiatek joins an elite group, becoming only the third player to win her first five or more major finals in the Open Era, alongside Margaret Court and Monica Seles.

In a thrilling second-round encounter against Naomi Osaka, Swiatek showcased her resilience by overturning a 5-2 deficit in the third set, marking the 31st Hologic WTA Tour match of 2024 where the eventual winner saved at least one match point. By clinching the title, Swiatek joins a select group of players who have triumphed after facing such adversity at a Grand Slam event.

As Swiatek continues her reign atop the PIF WTA Rankings, new milestones are set to be achieved beneath her. Coco Gauff is poised to ascend to a career-high World No. 2 ranking, while Paolini's impressive performance will see her break into the Top 10 for the first time, securing the seventh spot. Paolini's achievement adds her to the prestigious list of Italian players who have ranked inside the world's Top 10 in the Open Era.

