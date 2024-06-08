Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iga Swiatek clinches 4th French Open title with straight set win over Jasmine Paolini; WATCH winning moment

    Polish ace Iga Swiatek clinched her fourth French Open title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros, Paris, on Saturday.

    tennis French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek wins 4th title at Roland Garros with straight set win over Jasmine Paolini snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

    World No. 1 Iga Swiatek clinched her fourth and third consecutive French Open title with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 triumph over No.12 seed and debut major finalist Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros on Saturday. With this win, Swiatek has now bagged her 5th Grand Slam title overall.

    Despite initially trailing in the first set, Swiatek showcased dominance throughout the match, securing victory in just 1 hour and 8 minutes. Her achievement places her as the first woman in a decade to secure three consecutive titles at any of the sport's four Grand Slams.

    Following a brief setback where Swiatek lost serve for the only time in the match, she swiftly regained her momentum. With two groundstroke winners sandwiching a break back at love, she embarked on a remarkable 10-game streak, propelling her to her fourth career Roland Garros crown.

    Swiatek's remarkable hat trick establishes her as the first woman since Serena Williams to secure three consecutive trophies at any major, and the first woman to achieve this feat at Roland Garros since Justine Henin in 2005-07. Her 21 consecutive victories at the tournament also cement her in fourth place for the longest winning streaks at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

    Maintaining a flawless record of 5-0 in major finals, Swiatek joins an elite group, becoming only the third player to win her first five or more major finals in the Open Era, alongside Margaret Court and Monica Seles.

    In a thrilling second-round encounter against Naomi Osaka, Swiatek showcased her resilience by overturning a 5-2 deficit in the third set, marking the 31st Hologic WTA Tour match of 2024 where the eventual winner saved at least one match point. By clinching the title, Swiatek joins a select group of players who have triumphed after facing such adversity at a Grand Slam event.

    As Swiatek continues her reign atop the PIF WTA Rankings, new milestones are set to be achieved beneath her. Coco Gauff is poised to ascend to a career-high World No. 2 ranking, while Paolini's impressive performance will see her break into the Top 10 for the first time, securing the seventh spot. Paolini's achievement adds her to the prestigious list of Italian players who have ranked inside the world's Top 10 in the Open Era.

     

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 8:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan clash set to reignite cricket's greatest rivalry in New York osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan clash set to reignite cricket's greatest rivalry in New York

    tennis French Open 2024: Real Madrid sends message to 'great madridista' Alcaraz ahead of final clash against Zverev osf

    French Open 2024: Real Madrid sends message to 'great madridista' Alcaraz ahead of final clash against Zverev

    football Kylian Mbappe gets Toni Kroos' room at Real Madrid training ground; sneak peek into lavish suite (WATCH) osf

    Kylian Mbappe gets Toni Kroos' room at Real Madrid training ground; sneak peek into lavish suite (WATCH)

    Tennis French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH)

    Tennis French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Israel rescues 4 hostages in 'daring' Gaza op: Noa Argamani's emotional reunion, chat with PM & more (WATCH) snt

    Israel rescues 4 hostages in 'daring' Gaza op: Noa Argamani's emotional reunion, chat with PM & more (WATCH)

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: 7 times ONLYFANS star looked smoking hot in revealing pictures ATG

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: 7 times ONLYFANS star looked smoking hot in revealing pictures

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: 6 times the actress took the internet by storm with her SEXY looks RKK

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: 6 times the actress took the internet by storm with her SEXY looks

    Meet Aishwarya S Menon and Surekha Yadav, loco pilots attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony AJR

    Meet Aishwarya S Menon and Surekha Yadav, loco pilots attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics vkp

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon