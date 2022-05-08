Alcaraz becomes youngest champion in Madrid Open history; pegged as French Open favourite

19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest champion in Madrid Open history after defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz created history on Sunday by becoming the youngest champion in Madrid Open history after dispatching World No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to capture his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season.

The 19-year-old, who defeated 'hero' Rafael Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic, earlier this week en route to the finals at La Caja Magica, displayed a variety of shots and athleticism as he overpowered the German to clinch a seventh straight Top 10 win and tour-leading fourth title of the year.

With his 61-minute victory, the Spaniard is the second-youngest player to win two ATP Masters 1000 titles, after triumphing in Miami in March. Nadal captured crowns in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005 when he was 18.

It is the first time since David Nalbandian in Madrid in 2007 that a player has defeated three Top 4 stars at a Masters 1000 event. Nalbandian beat Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer in Madrid when the tournament was played hard.

Just 12 months ago, Alcaraz was ranked at No. 120 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings when he made his Madrid debut. However, after soaring to five tour-level titles since, he will climb to a career-high No. 6 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings on Monday.

With the Madrid Open crown, Alcaraz is now being pegged as a favourite to clinch the French Open later this month. Given that Nadal will hope to clinch his record 14th title at Roland Garros and Djokovic will be eager to defend his championship, it will not be an easy battle for the 19-year-old. However, fans are already raving at the prospect of the start of the Alcaraz era.

