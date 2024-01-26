Australian Open 2024: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic crashes out as Jannik Sinner seals epic finals berth

In a stunning turn of events at the Australian Open 2024, reigning World No. 1 Novak Djokovic suffers a surprising exit, after losing to Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

The Australian Open 2024 has witnessed a huge upset as World No. 1 Novak Djokovic bows out of the competition, paving the way for the ascendant talent Jannik Sinner to secure a spot in the highly anticipated finals. The unexpected turn of events has added an element of surprise to this years first grand slam and we'll now get to see a new champion crowed.

The 22-year-old Italian, who had previously won two of his last three encounters with Djokovic, clinched a four-set triumph, ending the world No. 1's 33-match win streak at the tournament.

Sinner dominated the match with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3, this marks Djokovic's first loss at the Australian Open in over six years and his initial defeat in a semifinal at the first Grand Slam of the year, breaking a perfect 10-for-10 record. This victory propels Sinner into his first Grand Slam final.

