Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and squash veteran Joshna Chinappa named for Padma Shri honours

    The Indian government has chosen tennis star Rohan Bopanna, on the verge of becoming the world number one in doubles, and accomplished squash player Joshna Chinappa, among other athletes, for the prestigious Padma Shri awards.

    Tennis Indian Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and squash veteran Joshna Chinappa named for Padma Shri honours osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    Tennis player Rohan Bopanna and squash veteran Joshna Chinappa have been shortlisted for the prestigious Padma Shri award by the government, alongside six other accomplished athletes. On Thursday, the government announced the recognition, with Bopanna, poised to become the world number one in doubles. The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour, acknowledging individuals for their distinguished service in various fields. Bopanna, a consistent performer, is set to become the oldest world number one when the new rankings are released on Monday.

    In addition to his individual accomplishments, Bopanna, 43, has the chance to secure his first men's doubles major title on Saturday when he partners with Matthew Ebden in the Australian Open final. Notably, he is the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam trophy, achieving the feat in mixed doubles with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski at the 2017 French Open.

    Joshna Chinappa, aged 37, a decorated athlete with multiple medals at the Asian Games and a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, has also clinched four medals, including a gold in 2022, at the World Championships in doubles.

    The list of athletes also includes hockey player Harbinder Singh, Uday Deshpande, a practitioner of Mallakhmab (an indigenous sport), archer Purima Mahtao, para badminton coach Gaurav Khanna, and para swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia. These athletes are recognised for their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to Indian sports.

    Also Read: Australian Open 2024: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to secure final spot

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs England: Rohit Sharma reveals reasons for picking Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test osf

    India vs England: Rohit Sharma reveals reasons for picking Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test

    Football After Julian Alvarez, now Man City secures Argentinian youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plater osf

    After Julian Alvarez, now Man City secures Argentinian youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plater

    Cricket Australian skipper Pat Cummins crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf

    Australian skipper Pat Cummins crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023

    cricket BREAKING: Virat Kohli named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf

    BREAKING: Virat Kohli named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

    cricket 1210 runs in 13 matches: Australia's Usman Khawaja named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf

    1210 runs in 13 matches: Australia's Usman Khawaja named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

    Recent Stories

    Modi leadership has taken India to fast pace of growth, independent foreign policy: Russian President Putin

    Modi's leadership has taken India to fast pace of growth, independent foreign policy: Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 Russian Embassy wishes India with a Gadar inspired video WATCH gcw

    Republic Day 2024: Russian Embassy wishes India with a 'Gadar' inspired video (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: Over 260 women defense personnel to wow crowd with motorcycle stunts AJR

    Republic Day 2024: Over 260 women defense personnel to wow crowd with motorcycle stunts

    Padma Vibhushan Awards 2024: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala conferred with second highest civilian honour ATG

    Padma Vibhushan Awards 2024: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala conferred with second highest civilian honour

    Padma Bhushan Awards 2024: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Pyarelal, Vijayakanth among recipients ATG

    Padma Bhushan Awards 2024: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Pyarelal, Vijayakanth among recipients

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon