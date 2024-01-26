Indian Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and squash veteran Joshna Chinappa named for Padma Shri honours

The Indian government has chosen tennis star Rohan Bopanna, on the verge of becoming the world number one in doubles, and accomplished squash player Joshna Chinappa, among other athletes, for the prestigious Padma Shri awards.

In addition to his individual accomplishments, Bopanna, 43, has the chance to secure his first men's doubles major title on Saturday when he partners with Matthew Ebden in the Australian Open final. Notably, he is the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam trophy, achieving the feat in mixed doubles with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski at the 2017 French Open.

Joshna Chinappa, aged 37, a decorated athlete with multiple medals at the Asian Games and a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, has also clinched four medals, including a gold in 2022, at the World Championships in doubles.

The list of athletes also includes hockey player Harbinder Singh, Uday Deshpande, a practitioner of Mallakhmab (an indigenous sport), archer Purima Mahtao, para badminton coach Gaurav Khanna, and para swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia. These athletes are recognised for their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to Indian sports.

