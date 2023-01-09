Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2023: Will COVID-positive players be allowed to compete? Tournament director answers

    Australian Open 2023 will be played in Melbourne, starting January 16. While non-vaccinated players can compete, will COVID-positive players be allowed to play? Here's what tournament director Craig Tiley says.

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Will COVID-positive players be allowed to compete? Tournament director Craig Tiley answers-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    The 2023 Australian Open is set to get underway at Melbourne Park in January 2016, with Rafael Nadal of Spain being the two-time defending champion. The event has already witnessed some relaxations in terms of COVID measures, unlike last year, when non-vaccinated players were barred from competing, which forced the then-defending champion and record nine-time AO winner, Novak Djokovic of Serbia to be deported in a high drama. While the former world number one will compete this year, fans are happy to see him in action again. However, what happens if a player is diagnosed as COVID-positive? Will he be allowed to compete?

    Clarifying the question, AO tournament director Craig Tiley stated on Monday, "We just wanted to follow what's currently in the community. We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you're ill, and that our medical staff will continue to monitor that, with the players individually as well."

    ALSO READ: AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023 - NOAMI OSAKA BECOMES THIRD HIGH-PROFILE NAME TO PULL OUT; FANS SHOCKED

    "We've made it clear to our players and staff that if anyone feels unwell, stay home. It's a normalised environment for us and, unlike cricket, there will potentially be players competing with COVID," concluded Tiley, reports Reuters. While Melbourne was under strict lockdown during the peak COVID times, public health policy has replaced it with some recommendations ever since.

    It must be noted that last week, Australian cricketer Matt Renshaw continued to play the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) despite coming out COVID-positive. While he was isolated for the opening three days of the Tests, after several negative tests, he joined the Australian dressing room from Day 4.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football FA Cup Man City vs Chelsea Sack Graham Potter Bring Thomas Tuchel back Angry fans lambasts manager todd boehly snt

    'Sack Potter, Bring Tuchel back': Angry Chelsea fans lambasts manager after FA Cup thrashing by Man City

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot

    football You do not disrespect a legend like that - Kylian Mbappe critical of Le Graet comments on Zinedine Zidane-ayh

    'You don't disrespect a legend like that' - Mbappe critical of Le Graet's comments on Zidane

    tennis Adelaide International 2023: To be standing here is a gift - Novak Djokovic after hard-fought title conquest against Sebastian Korda-ayh

    Adelaide International 2023: 'To be standing here is a gift' - Djokovic after hard-fought title conquest

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Noami Osaka becomes third high-profile name to pull out; fans shocked-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Noami Osaka becomes third high-profile name to pull out; fans shocked

    Recent Stories

    90 % of people Covid positive in China's third most populous province, claims official - adt

    90% of people Covid positive in China's third most populous province, claims official

    Mahindra Thar 4x2 introduced in India price starts at Rs 9 99 lakh know features other details gcw

    Mahindra Thar 4x2 introduced in India, price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh; know features, other details

    Residents of 68 houses deemed to collapse shifted to safe places: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Joshimath land subsidence AJR

    Residents of 68 houses deemed to collapse shifted to safe places: CM Dhami on Joshimath land subsidence

    Exclusive Ali Merchant on Pathaan controversy, Bigg Boss 16 and his marriage with Sara Khan RBA

    Exclusive-Ali Merchant on Pathaan controversy, Bigg Boss 16 and his marriage with Sara Khan

    football Inside 'King' Cristiano Ronaldo first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish 17-room suite revealed snt

    Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon