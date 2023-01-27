Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Putin supporters

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic takes on Tommy Paul in the semis on Friday. However, his father would not be there to support him, who has decided to skip the match after a row as he posed with Pro-Putin supporters.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the record nine-time Australian Open former champion, is in the hunt for his record-extending tenth title as he takes on Tommy Paul of the United States of America (USA) in the semis on Friday in Melbourne. However, he would be without his father, Srđan Đoković, in the camp, who has been at the centre of controversy after recently posing with Pro-Putin supporters.

Issuing a clarification on the same, Srđan said in a statement via email, "So, there is no disruption to tonight's semi-final for my son or the other player. I have chosen to watch from home." The AO organisers also reminded players and their companions about their "inappropriate flags" policies.

ALSO READ: AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023 - TITLE ELUDES MIRZA-BOPANNA IN LAST GRAND SLAM; SOCIAL MEDIA LAUDS INCREDIBLE CAREER

Following Djokovic's conquest over Andrey Rublev of Russia in the quarters on Wednesday, four fans were questioned by Victoria Police over "inappropriate flags and symbols". Later, a video exposed the group holding a Russian flag with President Vladimir Putin's image on it while Srđan posed with the group.

"Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies." Tennis Australia (TA) reissued its statement on Thursday regarding its policy.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2023 - Outrage after spectator shows Russia's 'Z' war symbol during Rublev vs Djokovic clash

The AO organisers banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the event after the Ukrainian ambassador filed an official complaint. While the Russian and Belarusian players continue to compete at the event, they are banned from competing under their respective nations.