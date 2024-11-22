When is IPL 2025? IPL Mega Auction 2025: Full Schedule All you need to know

IPL 2025 Schedule: The IPL Mega Auction 2025 is here. The future of 10 IPL teams (for three years) will be decided on November 24th and 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. All arrangements have been completed. The dates for the next three IPL seasons have also been announced.
 

Virat, Dhoni, Rohit

IPL 2025 Schedule: Good news for cricket lovers. Fans can enjoy the thrill of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between the India-Australia Test series. The first Test is scheduled for November 22-26 in Perth. At the same time, the IPL 2025 mega auction for players will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24-25.

With 204 player slots vacant across 10 teams, 575 players have been shortlisted. Before the mega auction, the BCCI surprised everyone by announcing the dates for the upcoming IPL season, not just for one, but for the next three seasons.

IPL 2025 Start Dates

When do the next IPL seasons start?

According to ESPNcricinfo, the 18th season of IPL (IPL 2025) will begin on March 14th next year, with the final on May 25th. Following this, IPL 2026 will start on March 15th, with the final on May 31st. IPL 2027's first match will be on March 14th, and the final on May 30th. These dates are tentative and subject to change.

IPL 2025 Player Availability

Which countries' players will be available?

Players from Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe will be fully available for the IPL 2025 season. The world's biggest T20 league will start six days after the ICC Champions Trophy. However, there is still uncertainty about whether the ICC will hold the entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan or opt for a hybrid model.

More Matches in Upcoming IPL

More matches in the upcoming IPL

IPL 2025 will have more matches than 2024. Last season saw 74 matches. IPL 2025 and 2026 will have 84 matches each, followed by 94 matches in the next edition. The BCCI made this agreement with broadcasters during the sale of IPL broadcasting rights. This schedule is a relief for IPL teams as foreign players from major Test-playing nations have permission to play in all three upcoming IPL seasons, except for Pakistan.

