    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood

    Sasha Banks is currently one of the top female wrestlers in WWE. Meanwhile, she is planning to join Hollywood and will have a difficult decision at hand soon.

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    Former WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks remains one of the top female wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment. She is currently the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion and fellow former Women’s Champion Naomi, as they won the title at WrestleMania 38. However, Sasha’s time in WWE might not be for long.

    Although the WWE management has no plans for letting go of Sasha, she is apparently interested in a career in Hollywood. In 2020, she featured in the television series The Mandalorian for a couple of episodes. As she has developed a fondness for trying her luck in Hollywood, she will have a tough choice between Hollywood and WWE in the coming days.

    Speaking to Logan Paul recently on Impaulsive, Sahsa expressed her confidence as an actor and believes she has what it takes to become a star like The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson. “It’s kind of really hard to do with the WWE schedule. I mean, when I shot The Mandalorian last year, it went from doing TV, doing live events, and then just getting on a plane going to [Los Angeles], shooting all week, getting on red-eye, going back to TV, putting my hair in, taking my hair out, for three months. And it was just...wow,” she stated.

    “So, if I’m going to take over the world, it’s like, I got to choose one or the other. And that’s the hard part of thinking of because wrestling has been my life, my whole life. So, when that time and opportunity comes, I have to sit back and think what’s next, you know? Is it full-time Hollywood? It is full time doing something else that I have a passion for? Or is it still being here, making more history, changing the game, and leaving a forever cemented legacy?” she added.

    She concluded by saying, “But, I feel like I’ve already done that, you know? I feel like I’m already a Hall of Famer. What is that last legacy piece that I can leave here? I’m still searching for it.” However, it must be noted that even if she leaves WWE for Hollywood and goes on to become a star, the doors for WWE shall always remain open for her, just like The Rock and John Cena, and she can continue to feature in part-time matches and appearances.

