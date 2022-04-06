Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Did Becky Lynch have an interview with Marvel over a possible MCU role?

    Becky Lynch was the longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion in WWE. However, she has revealed that she did an interview with Marvel over a possible MCU role.

    When it comes to one of the most decorated female wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Becky Lynch happens to be one of them. She happened to be the longest-reigning RAW Women’s Champion before losing it to Bianca Blair last week at WrestleMania 38. However, she recently revealed that she tried for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

    Lynch happens to be interested in having a career in Hollywood. While talking to Comicbook recently, she revealed that she had undergone an interview with Marvel over a possible role in the MCU in 2020. However, just days after, she had to shed all the plans, including professional wrestling, as she became pregnant with her now-husband Seth Rollins’ child.

    Lynch also revealed that nothing positive transpired in the interview, thus leading to her not talking about it publicly. However, she remained optimistic about the future. “Maybe, there could be something in the future. Maybe, maybe… We don’t tell secrets around here. We don’t tell Marvel secrets around here,” she said.

    Notably, Lynch has worked in Hollywood before. She played the role of a villain in The Marine 6: Close Quarters in 2018, alongside fellow WWE wrestlers The Miz and Shawn Michaels. She also gave her voiceover for the Rumble movie in 2021. She has also made television appearances in Vikings (2018), Ridiculousness (2019), Billions (2020) and Game On! (2020). Besides featuring in the WWE video games, she also portrayed characters in Brawlhalla (2019) and The King of Fighters All Star (2020).

    Lynch has been associated with WWE since 2013 before making her main roster debut in 2016. Since then, she has won the Women’s Championship on six instances. She also won the 2019 Royal Rumble, besides winning three WWE Year-End Awards, including the Female Superstar of the Year twice.

