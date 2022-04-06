WWE: Did Becky Lynch have an interview with Marvel over a possible MCU role?

Becky Lynch was the longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion in WWE. However, she has revealed that she did an interview with Marvel over a possible MCU role.

When it comes to one of the most decorated female wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Becky Lynch happens to be one of them. She happened to be the longest-reigning RAW Women’s Champion before losing it to Bianca Blair last week at WrestleMania 38. However, she recently revealed that she tried for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Lynch also revealed that nothing positive transpired in the interview, thus leading to her not talking about it publicly. However, she remained optimistic about the future. “Maybe, there could be something in the future. Maybe, maybe… We don’t tell secrets around here. We don’t tell Marvel secrets around here,” she said.

Notably, Lynch has worked in Hollywood before. She played the role of a villain in The Marine 6: Close Quarters in 2018, alongside fellow WWE wrestlers The Miz and Shawn Michaels. She also gave her voiceover for the Rumble movie in 2021. She has also made television appearances in Vikings (2018), Ridiculousness (2019), Billions (2020) and Game On! (2020). Besides featuring in the WWE video games, she also portrayed characters in Brawlhalla (2019) and The King of Fighters All Star (2020). ALSO READ: 'Thank You, Triple H': When Varun Dhawan spoke about his love for WWE with The Game

