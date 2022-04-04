Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Here's how Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38

    Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years during WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, here's how he is preparing for his appearance on RAW on Monday.

    Arlington, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 7:51 PM IST

    Cody Rhodes stunned the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and pro-wrestling fans across the globe after making his return to the promotion after six years. He returned at WrestleMania 38, becoming Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Seth Rollins, as the former defeated him. Now, he is preparing for his first appearance on Monday Night RAW after six years.

    Ahead of his RAW return, he sent out a post on social media that read, "Thank you all - let's live forever. Looking forward to having a live @wwe mic in my hand for the first time in over six years tomorrow. @usa_network". As of now, it is not clear if he would be involved in a match, but he is likely to continue his feud with Rollins.

    It is to be noted that the loss happened to be Rollins' third in a row at the Showcase of Immortals. As a result, The Messiah is likely to be in a foul mood and might demand a rematch against the American Nightmare at WrestleMania Backlash next month. However, Rhodes is also expected to address the RAW roster about his intentions that led to his WWE return.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the meantime, Rhodes spoke about his WWE contract to The Ringer, and he expressed, "I'm all in. It may be the most complex document ever drawn out in the history of our game. It is a full multi-year commitment, not a part-time deal. I'm back doing what I used to, every day on the road. They were wonderful enough to get me a bus, so my family could be with me. I got everyone here with me tonight. They bet on me, so I'm going to bet on WWE. I'm looking forward to it."

    "I wrestled everybody I wanted to in AEW. I didn't want to be a 15-time TNT Champion and hold the belt hostage. I wanted to move on to a different piece of leather. I don't know why the contract is so complicated. My agent doesn't want me to disclose much, but yes, it's a pretty long contract," he concluded.

