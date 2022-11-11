Qatar World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani return for Uruguay; players react

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay has announced its squad for Qatar 2022, as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani have returned. It would be their fourth World Cup appearance, as social media erupted with their return.

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    It was celebration time in the Uruguayan football fraternity even before the FIFA World Cup 2022 got underway in Qatar. On Friday morning, Uruguay announced its squad for the global event. To everyone's patience, surprise and delight, veteran strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were included in the squad. As a result, they are all set to feature in their fourth straight World Cup campaign. While Cavani was doubtful because of his recurring ankle injury, Suarez proved that he still has the fitness level in the recent qualifiers and at the club level. Federico Valverde would headline the side's attacking department.

    Cavani and Valverde would lead the side, which primarily possesses players with La Liga experience. Defenders Ronald Araujo and Jose Gimenez are also notable for making it to the squad, while from the English Premier League (EPL) are Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Facundo Pellistri. Also from Serie A are Mathias Olivera, Matias Vina and Matias Vecino.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Uruguay begins its campaign against South Korea on November 24 before taking on Portugal (November 28) and Ghana (December 2). Taking to social media, Suarez wrote, "Selection Mode! 🇺🇾 Let's go Uruguay! Let's go for the dream 👊🏼" and also wrote, "Already focused on the World Cup! 🇺🇾". Among the others to react was Nunez, who penned, "I always dreamed that this day would come! 🤯 LET'S GO 🇺🇾".

    Uruguay squad for Qatar World Cup 2022:
    GK: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastián Sosa
    DEF: Ronald Araujo, Martín Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godín, Mathias Olivera, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina
    MID: Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolas de la Cruz, Lucas Torreira, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Matías Vecino
    FWD: Agustín Cannobio, Edinson Cavani, Maxi Gomez, Darwin Nunez, Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Facundo Torres

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
