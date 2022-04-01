Qatar World Cup 2022: Football fans give thumbs up to official soundtrack 'Hayya Hayya'

Drawing on R&B and reggae influences, the song epitomises the excitement of a football festival that will light up the world later this year.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 official soundtrack kicked off on Friday with the release of the single 'Hayya Hayya' (Better Together), featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, ahead of the final draw for the tournament in Doha.

According to FIFA's website, the combination of breakthrough US star Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeats icon Davido and Qatari sensation Aisha captured the spirit of the World Cup and the governing body's sound strategy by bringing together inspiration from across the globe.

"By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music – and football – can unite the world," FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati said.

"As part of FIFA's revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before," Madati added.

The track's debut public performance took place in front of a worldwide audience of football fans, who tuned in from around the globe to follow the highly anticipated draw.

The song is the first in a selection of soundtrack singles that will hit the airwaves over the coming months as anticipation grows in the lead-up to the start of the Qatar World Cup on November 21, 2022.

When I first heard the song, I was instantly put in a good mood," he commented. "It's a celebration. It embodies everything the FIFA World Cup stands for. People from all around the world are coming together, and I just love that message," Trinidad Cardona said while sharing his passion for the message of the song.

Meanwhile, Davido, the first solo African artist to sell out a major concert venue in Europe in 2019, shared Trinidad's enthusiasm for the global message of the song.

"I've grown up all over the world. And the more I travelled, the more I realised that we are all one, one people, one world. So, when this came to me, I jumped on it. To be a part of this event that brings together the whole world, and to be a part of this song? 'We are better together' went right to my heart. Beautiful, man, beautiful. How could I say no?" Davido said.

The local artist joining the track, Aisha, highlighted her personal connection. "I am blessed and honoured to exist in these exciting times, where I get to witness and be part of this huge milestone for my country, Qatar. The song's message of togetherness and joy resonated with me as joy was present with us throughout the journey of making this song. It is a dream come true to perform for the FIFA World Cup final draw and be part of such an important song," Aisha said.

Following the release of this official soundtrack, football fans took to Twitter to give their verdict, with a majority of them giving a thumbs up to 'Hayya Hayya'.