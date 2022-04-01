Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Football fans give thumbs up to official soundtrack 'Hayya Hayya'

    Drawing on R&B and reggae influences, the song epitomises the excitement of a football festival that will light up the world later this year. 

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Football fans give thumbs up to official soundtrack 'Hayya Hayya' snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Qatar, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 official soundtrack kicked off on Friday with the release of the single 'Hayya Hayya' (Better Together), featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, ahead of the final draw for the tournament in Doha. 

    According to FIFA's website, the combination of breakthrough US star Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeats icon Davido and Qatari sensation Aisha captured the spirit of the World Cup and the governing body's sound strategy by bringing together inspiration from across the globe. 

    "By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music – and football – can unite the world," FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati said. 

    "As part of FIFA's revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before," Madati added.

    Drawing on R&B and reggae influences, the song epitomises the excitement of a football festival that will light up the world later this year. 

    The track's debut public performance took place in front of a worldwide audience of football fans, who tuned in from around the globe to follow the highly anticipated draw.

    The song is the first in a selection of soundtrack singles that will hit the airwaves over the coming months as anticipation grows in the lead-up to the start of the Qatar World Cup on November 21, 2022.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Beckham identifies England's key player, reveals team to watch out and more

    When I first heard the song, I was instantly put in a good mood," he commented. "It's a celebration. It embodies everything the FIFA World Cup stands for. People from all around the world are coming together, and I just love that message," Trinidad Cardona said while sharing his passion for the message of the song.

    Meanwhile, Davido, the first solo African artist to sell out a major concert venue in Europe in 2019, shared Trinidad's enthusiasm for the global message of the song.

    "I've grown up all over the world. And the more I travelled, the more I realised that we are all one, one people, one world. So, when this came to me, I jumped on it. To be a part of this event that brings together the whole world, and to be a part of this song? 'We are better together' went right to my heart. Beautiful, man, beautiful. How could I say no?" Davido said.

    The local artist joining the track, Aisha, highlighted her personal connection. "I am blessed and honoured to exist in these exciting times, where I get to witness and be part of this huge milestone for my country, Qatar. The song's message of togetherness and joy resonated with me as joy was present with us throughout the journey of making this song. It is a dream come true to perform for the FIFA World Cup final draw and be part of such an important song," Aisha said.

    Following the release of this official soundtrack, football fans took to Twitter to give their verdict, with a majority of them giving a thumbs up to 'Hayya Hayya'.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Premier League: Ronaldo bags Goal of the Month for screamer against Tottenham snt

    Premier League: Ronaldo bags Goal of the Month for screamer against Tottenham

    FIDE World Chess Olympiad 2022: Arkady Dvorkovich hands over hosting rights to India-ayh

    FIDE World Chess Olympiad 2022: Dvorkovich hands over hosting rights to India

    football Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record snt

    Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous-ayh

    WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye-ayh

    IPL 2022: Bumrah to Samson - "Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye"

    Recent Stories

    Gudi Padwa 2022:Send quotes, wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status RBA

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Send quotes, wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status

    All you need to know about Ganesh Acharya sexual harassment stalking case drb

    All you need to know about Ganesh Acharya's sexual harassment, stalking case

    football 'Man United is a great club': Erik ten Hag breaks silence on taking Old Trafford job snt

    'Man United is a great club': Erik ten Hag breaks silence on taking Old Trafford job

    Crocodile attacked a herd of deer drinking water; here's what happened next - gps

    Crocodile attacked a herd of deer drinking water; here’s what happened next

    AFSPA relaxation in Northeast: Why now and what next?

    AFSPA relaxation in Northeast: Why now and what next?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon