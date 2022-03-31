Qatar World Cup 2022: Beckham identifies England's key player, reveals team to watch out and more

England, which lost in the European Championship final last summer, finished fourth in the 2018 edition in Russia. The World Cup 2022 draw will take place in Doha on April 1.

Former England captain David Beckham, who has played in three World Cups, has huge expectations for the Three Lions for this year's showpiece event in Qatar. Ahead of the final draw for football's top international tournament, the former Manchester United legend identified England's key player, picked three teams as his favourite and also has a piece of advice for those playing their first World Cup. England, which lost in the European Championship final last summer, finished fourth in the 2018 edition in Russia.

In an interview with FIFA's official website, the legendary striker was asked a host of questions starting with how exciting is the Qatar World Cup 2022 final draw, which takes place in Doha on April 1 for players and fans. "It's a really big moment and something you always look forward to as a player and fan. It's exciting for players as you get to know who you're coming up against and who you have to prepare for. It's a moment for players and fans to realise that the World Cup is almost here and for the excitement to begin to build," Beckham stated. Also read: David and Victoria Beckham 'shaken' after burglary attempt in their West London mansion

David Beckham, who is the face of Qatar 2022, also shared his views on FIFA hosting its first World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. "It's a massive moment for everyone in Qatar and very inspiring. I've always talked about the legacy of the World Cup for Qatar – but also the legacy of the World Cup everywhere. That's what the World Cup brings to a nation – it's an inspiring moment. For Qatar, it's a chance to show off the country and its love of football, its history and its culture. Having some of the biggest players in the sport descend on Qatar is a huge moment for the country and region," the former England captain said.

When asked about how having all the stadiums near to one another will benefit the players, Beckham responded, "It's a huge benefit. The furthest a team is going to have to travel is 40-45 minutes on a bus. In the World Cups I played in, it could take two or three days to recover from the game and the travelling. For a player, Qatar offers the perfect set-up."

Talking about the benefits of hosting the World Cup in the middle of the football season, Beckham stated, "As an England player, we went into every World Cup after a gruelling season in the Premier League, which is one of the toughest leagues in the world. When you come to the end of the season, you're exhausted, and it takes a while to recover – more than a few weeks. This time, it will be mid-season, so this is perfect for English players – and other teams – who can go into the tournament with a real opportunity."

Meanwhile, David Beckham revealed that he has high expectations from the England team in this year's tournament. "My expectations for England are always high. Our fans will have high expectations – and rightly so. I feel Gareth [Southgate] has done an incredible job. We've got a team that's been together for quite a few years. You can't really call them a young team anymore – but many of the players are pretty young, while they also have to experience there with the likes of Harry Kane. I feel this is a real opportunity for us. We're coming into the tournament in good form. We just have to keep that up," the former England captain remarked.

The England team is filled with a number of stars who have been dazzling the Premier League this season. When asked about England's key player in the World Cup 2022 campaign, Beckham had only one name in his mouth. "I would have to say, Harry Kane. He's a leader, he's our captain, and he's our goal scorer. With him performing at the highest level, he's massively important to our team," the United legend stated.

When asked about who will be England's main rivals this year, the former captain said that when one thinks about the World Cup, he or she will automatically think about Brazil, Argentina and France. "They are all great nations who have won many tournaments. Another country I am excited to see play is Denmark. I think they could be the surprise package. They've had a good lead-up and always do pretty well in major tournaments. I'm also looking forward to seeing the host nation, Qatar. They have a young team who have been together a long time. They know each other well, and I think they'll be boosted by the atmosphere in the stadiums," Beckham further stated.

The legendary striker also had a piece of advice for those players who will feature in their first World Cup. "Enjoy it. The World Cup is the pinnacle. It's the best and highest level any player can reach. My advice is to enjoy it because it might be the only one you're involved in," Beckham expressed.

When asked if he still wished he was playing, Beckham said, "I'm 46 years old, but I still feel I can put my boots on and play in a World Cup. Even at my age – which is not old – I still feel I could play in the Premier League or La Liga or for England. When I walk into a stadium, I always want to put my boots on."

