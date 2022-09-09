Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Fans desperate for Triple H to sign this top AEW Superstar

    MJF made his highly-anticipated return to AEW at All Out PPV last Sunday. However, with things seemingly turbulent in AEW, the WWE fans want to see MJF change his promotion, as they have demanded Triple H sign him in 2024.

    When it comes to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), it has numerous top superstars, with mostly some being ex-World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) guys. One of the AEW's top stars who has made a tremendous impact in the promotion happens to be Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), who is currently the top heel in the company, and arguably in all pro-wrestling. Known for his conniving attitude and incredible heelish promos, especially on the microphone, MJF is someone who portrays himself in such a manner that it is difficult to judge if what he does is scripted or a shoot.

    Over the last year, MJF has also hinted that when his contract expires in 2024, he is open to moving out of AEW. Outside AEW, he has also expressed his desire to return and work for WWE again. MJF did work briefly with WWE during the WWE Tough Enough, where he was on its entry list, but did not progress any further.

    Meanwhile, WWE fans feel that the promotion should do everything possible to sign MJF once his contract expires in 2024. To get the job done, fans took to social media to refer to WWE's present Creative Head, Triple-H. Since Vince McMahon stepped down from his role, Hunter has been doing a great job, bringing back former talents who were earlier released unfairly.

    Also, with things currently not going smooth in AEW, fans feel that MJF might be a wasted talent and that he should move to WWE to land his dream job, especially with the promotion tipped for top success under Hunter. Hunter is presently WWE's Executive Vice President for Talent Relations, Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer.

