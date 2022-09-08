AEW: CM Punk, The Elite suspended; stripped of top championship titles

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AEW has suspended CM Punk and The Elite for their backstage brawl during All Out PPV. Also, both have been stripped of their AEW World Championship and AEW World Trios Championship, respectively.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    The pro-wrestling world is still abuzz following the incidents during All Elite Wrestling's (AEW's) All Out pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday. During the All Out media scrum, Punk has some harsh words for fellow AEW superstars, including the Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs) and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), leading to a real-life backstage brawl between the Punk and Elite. As a result of the fallout, both parties have been indefinitely suspended by AEW President Tony Khan. Also, Punk and The Elite have been stripped of their AEW World Championship and AEW World Trios Championship titles, respectively.

    Also, according to renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Punk suffered a severe injury at All Out during his championship bout against Jon Moxley. It means that even if the brawl hadn't taken place, Punk would have still vacated the title. It happens to be his second significant injury and title vacation in three months, having relinquished his previous AEW World Championship reign for a similar reason.

    ALSO READ: AEW - Is CM Punk getting fired after All Out press conference criticisms and shoot backstage fight?

    Regarding the AEW World Championship's future, a new champion will be determined during the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on September 21. The tournament is already into its semis, as Chris Jericho will battle Bryan Danielson, while Sammy Guevara will take on former champion Moxley.

    Concerning the AEW World Trios Championship, the title was put on the line during AEW Dynamite's pre-scheduled six-man tag-team match between the Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta Oscuro) and Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, which the former won. There is no update on when Punk and The Elite's suspension will be lifted.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
