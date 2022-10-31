Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Should The Rock's daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments

    The Rock's daughter Ava Raine made her WWE debut on NXT last week as a member of The Schism. Meanwhile, Bloodline member Jimmy Uso has answered if she should join the Roman Reigns faction.

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans were surprised during last week's NXT show. While The Schism revealed their masked group members, one of them was Ava Raine, the daughter of legendary WWE Hall of Famer and former multiple-time world champion The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson). As she cut out a short promo following her debut, fans were delighted with the People's Champion making her inevitable WWE debut. Immediately, some took to social media to express their views as to if she should join the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline. In the same light, one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champion, Jimmy Uso, has commented on the same.

    Conversing with TMZ, Jimmy lauded Ava on her debut and said, "Shout out to her. You know what I'm saying? Anyway, the family can get it. I'm all for it. I'm ready to see what she does. I'm ready for her to pop off and represent the bloodline. So, either way, whether it's down there [NXT], up on the main roster, I'm with it, I'm all for it."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: WWE - These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "It's always an open door. We'll keep it at that, but. The sky's the limit. You have got to put your work in here, and I'm sure she's [Ava's] got the workhorse in her as we all do. It runs deep in the blood, and I'm excited about her future. I can't wait to see where it takes us," added Jimmy on her possibility of being a Bloodline member later.

    Notably, The Rock recently took a jibe at Reigns, as he termed himself the only 'Tribal Chief', hinting towards a future feud between the two. While WWE has plans to make the two clash at WrestleMania 39 next year, it would all depend on whether The Rock manages time out of his busy Hollywood schedule.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
