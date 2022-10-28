Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode

    WWE will conduct a Halloween special episode of the Monday Night RAW next week. Meanwhile, a couple of legends are likely to make a special appearance during the show.

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode-ayh
    First Published Oct 28, 2022

    October generally ends with the Halloween festival, which is celebrated mainly in the United States of America (USA) on October 31. This Monday, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be conducting a special episode of its Monday Night RAW, which would be termed 'Halloween Special'. Therefore, it makes sense to have something special for the show, including the return or special appearances from some of the WWE legends. In the same light, WWE has reportedly planned to have a couple of legends appear for the show, who are likely to make cameo appearances.

    According to PWI, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather and The Boogeyman are the ones who would be gracing the show with their exciting presence. The appearance of the two makes sense as they happen to be the two of the scariest superstars in WWE to date. While for The Boogeyman, the name itself is enough to give a chilling feeling, The Godfather is likely to portray his mysterious Papa Shango character.

    ALSO READ: WWE: 'Pretty much baited Roman Reigns into a match' - Logan Paul on facing him at Crown Jewel

    Among the other superstars publicised for the show, resigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making an appearance to promote his upcoming title match against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) in Riyadh next Saturday. However, the challenger has yet to be announced for the show.

    Besides, some other programs have also been advertised, namely Bobby Lashley vs Matt Riddle vs United States Champion Seth Rollins (Dark Match) and appearances from The Judgment Day, The OC, Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin, The Street Profits, Austin Theory and Kevin Owens.

    ALSO READ: 'Just no' - WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt

    The RAW this Monday would be its go-home show before the Crown Jewel PPV, which would also include:

    • Johnny Gargano blows the whistle if the Miz doesn't tell the truth about Dexter Lumis.
    • Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley to promote their Crown Jewel bout.
