Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals

    This achievement marks the first time an Indian pair has reached the doubles quarterfinals in the Olympics. They will find out their quarterfinal opponents when the draws are held on Wednesday.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag top Group C with win over Indonesian duo, sail through quarterfinals snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 9:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 9:47 PM IST

    Medal contenders Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a commanding straight-game victory over the Indonesian duo of Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian, topping Group C in the men's doubles badminton competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

    The third-seeded Indian pair triumphed with a score of 21-13, 21-13 in a match that lasted just 38 minutes.

    Also read: PM Modi dials shooter Sarabjot Singh after clinching bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 with Manu Bhaker (WATCH)

    Satwik and Chirag had already qualified for the quarterfinals on Monday, following the withdrawal of the German duo Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel and a loss suffered by Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France against Ardianto and Alfian.

    This achievement marks the first time an Indian pair has reached the doubles quarterfinals in the Olympics. They will find out their quarterfinal opponents when the draws are held on Wednesday.

    "Really happy with the way we played today. More than topping the group, we wanted to get this win. It will boost our confidence. They (the Indonesian pair) are a top team and we really had tough fights against them earlier. So, we are happy," Chirag said after the match.

    The Indonesian pair of Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian secured their quarterfinal spot by finishing second in Group C, while Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar were eliminated after losing both their matches.

    The Group C competition involved only three pairs after the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel withdrew due to Lamsfuss's injury. The top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the quarterfinals.

    Asian Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dominated their match, maintaining the lead throughout, except briefly at the start of the second game.

    They led 11-8 at the first interval, but the Indonesians made a short comeback, narrowing the gap to 14-11. A powerful smash from Chirag extended the Indian lead to 15-12. Despite a brief point from Ardianto and Alfian, the Indians quickly secured the first game with a run of four consecutive points from a 17-13 lead.

    In the second game, the Indonesians briefly led 1-0, but that was the only time they were ahead. Both sides were closely matched for a period.

    Chirag Shetty took advantage of a net rally to deliver a powerful smash, giving the Indians a 3-1 lead. The Indonesians fought hard, keeping the score tight at 9-8. However, the balance gradually shifted in favor of the Indians, who dominated the match.

    At the second interval, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty led 11-8 and extended their advantage to 12-8. Despite a brief fightback from the Indonesians, the Indian pair surged ahead to an 18-12 lead and then quickly moved to 20-13 before clinching the match.

    Satwik noted that this victory would serve as a significant confidence booster, as they managed to defeat a top pair like Ardianto and Alfian.

    In the latest BWF world rankings, Ardianto and Alfian are ranked fourth in men's doubles, while the Indian duo is just one spot below in fifth.

    "We are currently playing at the highest level and today it was good confidence for us. It was a good match, playing against a top team. We really wanted to get the rhythm," Satwik said.

    "We got a break yesterday. In the first game, we could not control. Today we said calm down, we will play our game, we will see. We are really happy the way we played today," he added.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event?

    In the women's doubles at the tournament, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto were defeated by Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu with scores of 15-21 and 10-21 in their final Group C match. This loss marked the end of their campaign as they finished the group stage without winning any of their three matches.

    Earlier, the Indian duo had also lost to the world number four Japanese pair, Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, and the South Korean team of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong.

    The top two pairs from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey

    Samay aa gaya hai India Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message snt

    'Samay aa gaya hai India': Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message

    Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event? snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event?

    Manu Bhaker's Paris feat: Shooter joins elite list of Indian Olympians with 2 medals in a single edition snt

    Manu Bhaker's Paris feat: Shooter joins elite list of Indian Olympians with 2 medals in a single edition

    PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi likely to replace BCCI's Jay Shah as next ACC president: Report snt

    PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi likely to replace BCCI's Jay Shah as next ACC president: Report

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: India edges closer to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Ireland in men's hockey

    26 states not named in 2009': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition's 'misleading campaign' on Budget AJR

    '26 states not named in 2009': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition's 'misleading campaign' on Budget

    Bengaluru dog meat row Muslim leader Abdul Razak summoned by Cottonpet police vkp

    Bengaluru dog meat row: Muslim leader Abdul Razak summoned by Cottonpet police

    PM Modi dials shooter Sarabjot Singh after clinching bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 with Manu Bhaker (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi dials shooter Sarabjot Singh after clinching bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 with Manu Bhaker (WATCH)

    Indian Army intensifies rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad: See PICS AJR

    Indian Army intensifies rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad: See PICS

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon