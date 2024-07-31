Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra's single campaign ends with loss to Japan's Miu Hirano, Indians laud effort

    In a valiant effort at the Paris Olympics 2024, India's ace table tennis player Manika Batra's singles campaign concluded with a 1-4 defeat against Japan's higher-ranked Miu Hirano in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 9:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 9:43 PM IST

    Despite an error-prone performance, Batra showcased her resilience, eventually succumbing to Hirano with scores of 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11 in a match that lasted 47 minutes.

    The 29-year-old TT star entered the history books earlier in the tournament by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics. Batra achieved this milestone with an impressive 4-0 victory over France's world number 18, Prithika Pavade, on Monday. However, this loss marks her fifth consecutive defeat against Hirano.

    Batra's journey in Paris follows her previous accomplishment of reaching the round of 32 at the Tokyo Games three years ago. Her consistent performances and determination have earned her accolades and support from fans across India.

    Meanwhile, another Indian contender, Sreeja Akula, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition, continuing India's strong representation in table tennis at the Olympics.

    As Batra's Paris campaign ends, Indians celebrate her historic achievement and commend her efforts on the international stage. Her journey at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be remembered as a testament to her skill and dedication.

    Here's a look at how Indian reacted to Manika Batra's effort at the Paris Olympics 2024:

