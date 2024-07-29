Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina; WATCH captain's goal

In their second men's hockey pool match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh once again proved his worth, scoring a late equaliser to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Argentina.

Argentina took the lead in the 22nd minute with a goal from Lucas Martinez. However, Harmanpreet Singh converted India's final penalty corner to level the score and earn a crucial point for his team.

India had previously won their Pool B opener against New Zealand on Saturday.

The match, attended by former Indian cricket captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, began at a slow pace but gained momentum as the game progressed.

India's performance was hampered by a subpar showing from the midfield, with vice-captain Hardik Singh and Manpreet Singh notably absent from the action. Additionally, their penalty corner conversion rate was disappointing, with only one successful goal out of ten set pieces throughout the match.

India's next challenge is against Ireland on Tuesday, followed by matches against Australia and reigning champions Belgium in their final two pool games. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

