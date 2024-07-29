Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina; WATCH captain's goal

    In their second men's hockey pool match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh once again proved his worth, scoring a late equaliser to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Argentina.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina; WATCH captain's goal snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 6:16 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    In their second men's hockey pool match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh once again proved his worth, scoring a late equaliser to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Argentina.

    Argentina took the lead in the 22nd minute with a goal from Lucas Martinez. However, Harmanpreet Singh converted India's final penalty corner to level the score and earn a crucial point for his team.

    India had previously won their Pool B opener against New Zealand on Saturday.

    The match, attended by former Indian cricket captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, began at a slow pace but gained momentum as the game progressed.

    India's performance was hampered by a subpar showing from the midfield, with vice-captain Hardik Singh and Manpreet Singh notably absent from the action. Additionally, their penalty corner conversion rate was disappointing, with only one successful goal out of ten set pieces throughout the match.

    India's next challenge is against Ireland on Tuesday, followed by matches against Australia and reigning champions Belgium in their final two pool games. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta finishes 4th in men's 10m air rifle final, misses out on medal snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta narrowly misses medal, finishes fourth in men's 10m air rifle final

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze match in 10m air pistol mixed team event snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match in 10m air pistol mixed team event

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: Ramita Jindal falls short of medal, finishes 7th in women's 10m air rifle final snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

    Players will fight toot & nail Rahul Dravid predicts fierce battle for Olympic cricket spots in LA 2028 snt

    'Players will fight toot & nail': Rahul Dravid predicts fierce battle for Olympic cricket spots in LA 2028

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled

    Recent Stories

    Vaazha Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out: Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you RBA

    'Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out': Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts july 29 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts

    Thar Roxx mahindra unveils teaser for the new suv launch date revealed watch gcw

    Thar ROXX: Mahindra unveils teaser for 'THE' new SUV, launch date REVEALED | WATCH

    UPI transactions leap 57 percent in FY24; PhonePe, Google Pay command 86 pc market share anr

    UPI transactions leap 57 pc in FY24; PhonePe, Google Pay command 86 pc market share

    SEXY Photos: Popular Bhojpuri actress Namrita Malla takes internet by storm as she shares HOT bikini pictures RKK

    SEXY Photos: Popular Bhojpuri actress Namrita Malla takes internet by storm as she shares HOT bikini pictures

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon