The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) in Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a historic first-ascent of 20 unclimbed peaks in Ladakh, all over 6,000 metres, completing the expedition in a record 23 days.

The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, has scripted a historic achievement by successfully completing a first-ascent mountaineering expedition to 20 Unclimbed Peaks in Ladakh, all above 6,000 metres, recording 20 first-ever summits in just 23 days.

About NIMAS

Located in Dirang, West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, NIMAS is a premier Government of India institution under the Ministry of Defence and is the country’s only institute offering comprehensive training and expedition activities across land, air and water-based adventure sports. From mountaineering and sport climbing to paragliding, paramotoring, mountain biking, white-water rafting, kayaking and scuba diving, NIMAS has emerged as a leading centre for adventure sports and youth development in the Northeast, as per a press release.

A Landmark Expedition

The Ladakh expedition is another landmark in NIMAS’s growing legacy of exploration and adventure. It demonstrates the institution’s ability to undertake technically demanding expeditions across some of India’s most remote and challenging Himalayan terrain, while showcasing the talent, discipline and leadership emerging from the Northeast.

Inspiring Youth and Nation-Building

The achievement also reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly encouraged India’s youth to explore the country, experience its diverse geographical and cultural landscape, and turn adventure, fitness and exploration into instruments of personal growth and nation-building. For the youth of the Northeast, the achievement carries a special significance. It demonstrates that an institution based in a remote Himalayan region of Arunachal Pradesh can produce world-class mountaineering achievements and provide young Indians with opportunities to pursue excellence in adventure sports.

Embodying the Spirit of Fit India

The expedition embodies the spirit of Fit India, promoting physical fitness, discipline, teamwork, resilience and perseverance, while inspiring the younger generation to step beyond virtual experiences and discover the vast Himalayan landscape.

Record-Breaking Leadership

Under the leadership of Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, Director, NIMAS, the institute has now achieved its third consecutive world record in the last three years, further establishing NIMAS as one of India’s leading institutions in the field of adventure sports and expedition leadership. From Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh to the high mountains of Ladakh, NIMAS continues to demonstrate the immense potential of the Northeast as a hub for adventure, exploration, youth development and national excellence.

A historic achievement for NIMAS. A proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, the Northeast and the nation. (ANI)