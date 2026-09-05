Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur became the first cricketer to lead a national side in 150 T20Is. She achieved this feat against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup. She has won 86 of the 149 matches as captain before this game.

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates T20I Captaincy History

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday became the first cricketer to lead a national side in 150 T20Is. Harmanpreet, who made her T20I debut in 2009, accomplished this feat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the women's Asia Cup league stage clash.

No player, man or woman, other than Harmanpreet Kaur, has led a national side in 150 T20Is. Among women's cricketers, the skipper having led their team in the second-highest number of matches is Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, who has led Sri Lanka in 121 matches.

Impressive Captaincy Record

Out of 149 T20Is completed during her captaincy before today's match, Harmanpreet won 86, lost 57, tied one and five ended in no result.

Women's Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Clash

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to bat first against India in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash in Dubai on Saturday.

The no-handshake saga continued as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana once again refrained from shaking hands during the toss.

The Women in Blue have won nine of their last 10 T20Is against Pakistan, with their only defeat coming in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. head into this clash in a strong position, having won their opening two games and already secured their place in the knockouts. Pakistan, meanwhile, began their campaign with a win over Thailand and, regardless of today’s result, still have a game against Hong Kong to come.

Playing XIs

Teams: India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud. Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal. (ANI)