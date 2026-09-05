NorthEast United FC launched their new Reebok jersey in Mumbai. Co-owner John Abraham and Aditya Birla Group's Aryaman Vikram Birla unveiled the kit, marking Reebok's return to competitive football sponsorship in India and a new era for the club.

NorthEast United FC unveiled their new-season jersey at an event in Mumbai on Saturday.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director of the Aditya Birla Group and Non-Executive Director of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), joined NorthEast United FC Co-Owner John Abraham to unveil the jersey, marking a new phase in the partnership, according to a press release.

A Strategic Vision

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Group, commented, “Sport is entering a defining phase in India, and sportswear is emerging as one of the most exciting opportunities within fashion and lifestyle. Reebok is uniquely positioned at the intersection of these trends, combining an authentic sporting heritage with the ability to connect with a new generation of consumers, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in our fashion portfolio. Our partnership with NorthEast United FC is a natural extension of that vision, bringing together an iconic sports brand and one of India’s most passionate football communities."

Reebok's Return to Indian Football

Reebok, the iconic global athletic footwear and apparel brand, is making its return to competitive football sponsorship in India. The brand unveiled NorthEast United FC’s new-season jersey, marking a renewed association with the sport and signalling a fresh chapter in its football journey in the country. This partnership marks a new sports era for Reebok in India and mirrors Reebok’s global playbook: building credibility on the field and showing up in spaces that resonate with each region’s sporting culture.

Leaders Speak on the Collaboration

John Abraham, co-owner of NorthEast United FC, stated, “Reebok's sporting heritage speaks for itself, and this partnership with NorthEast United FC is a special moment for us. This partnership reflects the ambition we have for the club, both on and off the pitch, and we're excited about the opportunities this creates for football in the region.”

Arjun Ramamoorthy, Brand Head, Reebok India, added, “This partnership is about building Reebok’s relevance through sport, with a clear focus on where consumers are engaging and where the brand can add value. Football gives us an authentic platform to engage with a new generation of consumers, while NorthEast United FC provides a strong cultural and sporting connection.”

Mandar Tamhane, CEO, NorthEast United FC, added, “This partnership is a reflection of where NorthEast United FC is heading. We have always believed that the Northeast has the talent, passion and culture to make a much bigger mark on Indian football. Reebok and Aditya Birla Group share that belief, and together we have an opportunity to connect that footballing identity with a new generation while continuing to raise the standards for the club and the region.”

Celebrating Football Heritage

Reebok has a long-standing association with sport in India, having outfitted athletes and teams across cricket, football and running over the decades. The two-time Durand Cup winner NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), representing all eight states of Northeast India, has played a key role in bringing the region's rich footballing culture and talent to the forefront of Indian football.

Aryaman Vikram Birla and John Abraham were joined by key members of the NorthEast United FC squad, including Mandar Tamhane, Gurmeet Singh, Buanthanglun Samte, Redeem Tlang and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, as the club unveiled its new Reebok jersey. (ANI)