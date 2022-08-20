Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

Neeraj Chopra is a big name in Indian athletics and a sure-shot medalist. Recently, he presented his intense workout session, leaving the internet stunned and shocked, as the netizens reacted their usual way.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is a popular name in the Indian household, thanks to his popularity post the Tokyo Olympics 2020 success, where he bagged the gold medal. Since then, he has been on a spree, winning medals in every tournament he participates in. He was unfortunate to have missed a medal during the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham, where he did not participate due to a groin strain that he sustained during the World Championships 2022, where he won the silver medal. Nonetheless, he continues to recover and rehab, while recently, he shared his intense workout regime.

In a video he shared on social media, Neeraj is seen climbing a slanting pole to the top joint before escalating down slightly and landing on the ground. He did not caption the video, though. Yet, the internet was taken to storm by the same. On the other hand, the netizens came up with their version of various captions and reactions.

ALSO READ: Meme fest explodes after Pakistani analyst confuses Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra; Sehwag reacts

As for Neeraj's next stint, he can participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, slated to be held on August 26, which would also decide the top six for the mega Diamond League final in Zurich on September 6-7. However, he has yet to take a call on his participation in the event.

Neeraj has yet to recover from his injury fully. He is currently in Saarbrücken, Germany, along with his physio coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz, besides also having his physio Ishaan Marwaha. He has reportedly begun light throwing sessions but would still need a few more days before going all-out, reports The Indian Express. Although he is currently placed fourth in the Diamond League, he still faces stiff competition from Vitezslav Vesely of the Czech Republic and Oliver Helander of Finland.