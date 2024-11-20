Pep Guardiola set to extend Manchester City stay beyond a decade with new contract: Report

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to extend his reign at Manchester City, committing to a new contract that could run until 2027, marking a decade at the helm of the Premier League giants.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to extend his reign at Manchester City, committing to a new contract that could run until 2027, marking a decade at the helm of the Premier League giants. The announcement comes as a major boost to City, who were facing the prospect of losing both their esteemed manager and sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, in the near future.

Also read: Lionel Messi and Argentina football team to play in Kerala next year, announces Sports Minister V Abdurahiman

Guardiola's decision to remain at the Etihad has been a topic of intense speculation, with many expecting him to step down at the end of this season. In recent months, sources close to the manager suggested that he had seriously considered taking over as England manager, especially after receiving contact from the Football Association in July. However, after leading City to four consecutive league titles, Guardiola returned for pre-season training with renewed energy, signaling his desire to continue the challenge at City.

The new contract will reportedly see Guardiola stay on for at least two more years, extending his stay beyond a decade. Despite recent struggles — with City having lost their last four matches — Guardiola's commitment to the club remains unwavering. The news will also serve to stabilize the club during a time of transition, with Hugo Viana set to take over from Begiristain as sporting director.

Guardiola’s remarkable tenure has seen him win six Premier League titles in eight seasons, along with a Champions League triumph in 2023, making him one of the most successful managers in City’s history. His current contract, which was set to expire at the end of the season, was signed on November 19, 2022, and his new deal was confirmed on the same date two years later.

The manager’s recent remarks suggest he is as driven as ever, despite City’s struggles. After the team's third consecutive loss earlier this month, Guardiola stressed his determination to lift the squad back to its peak, stating, "It is a tough challenge, but I am here. It will be a tough season — we knew that from the start. But this is what it is. I like it, I love it, I want to face it and lift my players and try it."

The extension also addresses concerns regarding City’s involvement in the revamped Club World Cup, which is set to finish just weeks before the 2025-26 season. The timing of Guardiola’s new deal ensures stability as the club navigates a challenging run of fixtures, including upcoming matches against Tottenham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester United.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's BIG statement on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United appointment leaves fans in tizzy

Guardiola has consistently voiced his trust in City’s leadership, even amid ongoing investigations into the club's financial conduct. His relationship with Begiristain has been a cornerstone of his success, and the pair’s planned departure had raised questions about the future of the club. Despite this, Guardiola has always maintained that his primary focus is on Manchester City, reiterating that any decisions regarding succession will be made by the club itself.

The decision to stay will likely alleviate concerns among fans, with some even organizing a banner at the Etihad in October reading, "Pep Guardiola, we want you to stay." Guardiola’s influence on English football is undeniable, and his new contract ensures that the City faithful can continue to enjoy his transformative leadership for the foreseeable future.

Latest Videos