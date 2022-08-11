Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meme fest explodes after Pakistani analyst confuses Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra; Sehwag reacts

    Instead of mentioning Neeraj Chopra's name in a congratulatory tweet, Pakistan political analyst Zaid Hamid confused the javelin icon with former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra and sparked a massive meme fest.

    Meme fest explodes after Pak political analyst confuses Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra; Virender Sehwag reacts snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pakistan, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 5:34 PM IST

    Since they faced off against one another in 2016, India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan have been at odds with one another. Their Olympic results in Tokyo in 2020 further fueled their rivalry.

    At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Arshad broke the 90-meter barrier in the javelin throw in Neeraj's absence. The throw assisted the Pakistani athlete in winning the event's gold medal and garnering praise from people worldwide.

    Also read: Virat Kohli and others laud CWG 2022 Indian athletes: 'You have brought laurels to our country'

    Zaid Hamid, a Pakistani political analyst, made a mistake when he praised Arshad. Instead of mentioning Neeraj Chopra's name in the congratulatory tweet, Hamid confused the javelin superstar with former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra and wrote his name instead. 

    "And what makes this victory more sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destoryed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra... In the last competition Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem. What a sweet revenge come back," the political analyst tweeted.

    It should be noted that Chopra did not participate in the men's javelin throw competition at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Due to an injury, he was forced to withdraw from the competition.

    Neeraj had also congratulated Arshad on his historic achievement, saying, "Congratulations, Arshad Bhai, for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best."

    Also read: CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

    In response, Arshad said that he missed Neeraj at the event. "I felt Neeraj's absence today while competing. If he were competing today, it would have been even more fun. We are really good friends. Injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I wish the Almighty gives him good health, too. I want to use this occasion to wish him luck for the upcoming events," Arshad had said.

    Meanwhile, a screenshot of the tweet from Hamid's account, which has now been withheld in India in response to a legal demand, was shared by journalist Naila Inayat. 

    This has triggered a massive social media outburst and meme fest. Former Indian batting legend Virendra Sehwag too, couldn't keep himself from sharing the tweet. "Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill," read Sehwag's cheeky tweet.

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE ILT20 2023: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran unveiled as marquee signings-ayh

    UAE ILT20 2023: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran unveiled as marquee signings

    Would call Dinesh Karthik a fine finisher, but... - Krishnamachari Srikkanth explains who are Actual Finishers-ayh

    'Would call Karthik a fine finisher, but...' - Srikkanth explains who are 'Actual Finishers'

    football Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez does not want Aubameyang to leave 'under any circumstances' snt

    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez does not want Aubameyang to leave 'under any circumstances'

    Lower your salary, p**** - Barcelona fans hurl abuses at Frenkie De Jong amid transfer saga (VIDEO)-ayh

    'Lower your salary, p****' - Barcelona fans hurl abuses at Frenkie De Jong (VIDEO)

    Liverpool prepares bid for Matheus Nunes as Thiago Alcantara suffers injury - Reports-ayh

    Liverpool prepares bid for Matheus Nunes as Thiago Alcantara suffers injury - Reports

    Recent Stories

    even a dog wont eat this UP constable cries on road protesting poor quality food gcw

    'Even a dog won’t eat': UP constable cries on road protesting poor quality food

    OJEE 2022: Second round registration underway; know details here - adt

    OJEE 2022: Second round registration underway; know details here

    UAE ILT20 2023: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran unveiled as marquee signings-ayh

    UAE ILT20 2023: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran unveiled as marquee signings

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    BMW limited edition 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India priced at Rs 1 52 crore gcw

    BMW limited-edition '50 Jahre M Edition' launched in India; priced at Rs 1.52 crore

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon