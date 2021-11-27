NBA fines LeBron James $15,000 for 'obscene gesture' during LA Lakers' game vs Indiana Pacers

LeBron James currently plays for Los Angeles Laker, having won the NBA title with the side in 2020. Meanwhile, he has been fined $15,000 during a recent NBA game for making an 'obscene gesture'.

American basketball legend LeBron James made headlines for the wrong reason. On Friday, he was fined $15,000 by the National Basketball Association (NBA) for making an 'obscene gesture' while playing for Los Angeles Lakers against Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The incident took place during the fourth quarter against the Pacers, while only a minute and 17 seconds were left on the clock, while the Lakers won the game 124-116.

Earlier, he was suspended following an on-court altercation with Isaiah Stewart of Detroit Pistons. It happened to be his first game following the suspension. James and Stewart were securing a rebound position in this game, while the latter pushed the former, as James swung his arm hard, leaving Stewart with a bloodied eye.

As a heated confrontation ensued between the two, security, players and coaches rushed in to break things up, averting a potential physical brawl. Consequently, James and Stewart were suspended for one and two games, respectively, while the former's happened to be his first in his 19-year-long illustrious career.

"I hate to see that, what escalated after that. I didn't think it warranted [the suspension]. I thought it warranted an ejection. I didn't feel like it was an accident," James said after the game, reports CBS Sports. Later, the NBA also warned James for talking to the media regarding his suspension in an unsportsmanlike manner.