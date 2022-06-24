Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic selects Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick

    In a surprising turn of events, the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick during the NBA Draft 2022.

    New York, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    According to many sources before the Draft, Paolo Banchero was expected to be picked with the third overall pick by Houston Rockets. However, he was the number one pick in the NBA Draft 2022. Paolo’s selection is not a reach by any means in the grand scheme of things as Banchero, Chet Holmgreen, and Jabari Smith Jr were all considered in a similar tier of prospects. Banchero walks in the door with an NBA body, elite athleticism, and guard-like handles to go with his size. He’s more polished than the other top candidates. He can run an NBA offence right now for a stretch.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    Banchero is physical and can push his way to the rim and dunk over everyone, but he needs a lot of work on his jump shot and playmaking. There are also defensive concerns. He would fade into the background on that end at times in college. He might be the early favourite for Rookie of the Year because of his developed game, and he gives an impressive young Magic team a potential alpha to go with a lovely young core.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    ALSO READ: NBA: BARON DAVIS - 'STEPHEN CURRY IS A LEGEND AMONGST LEGENDS'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    The Orlando Magic had one of the worst records in the league. However, its season was full of encouraging flashes from its young players. Big-man Wendell Carter Jr had a breakout season, while 2021 rookie Franz Wagner was incredibly consistent for a player of his experience. Markelle Fultz looked great after recovering from a long-term injury. Its young core also consisted of guards Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony, two high-end picks who’ve shown great flashes and would be looking to add consistency to their new big-man, Paolo Banchero.

