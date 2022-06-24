NBA: Baron Davis - 'Stephen Curry is a legend amongst legends'
Two-time all-star and Golden State Warriors legend Baron Davis praised Stephen Curry. He thinks the Warriors will remain top-tier title contenders for years to come.
Image credit: NBA/Twitter & Wikimedia Commons
In a recent interview, former Golden State Warriors Baron Davis was praised by current Warriors' Stephen Curry. Curry had a great season which saw him win three accolades for the first time: The all-star MVP, the inaugural Magic Johnson Conference Finals MVP, and the Finals MVP. With Curry's greatness and a young core emerging with the likes of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody, Davis expects the Warriors to remain at the top for a while. Davis mentioned the Warriors' style as one that opponents try to replicate and lose.
The former Warriors player said on the NBA's official radio show, "They keep going up. You think about the young guys they have, [Jonathan] Kuminga, [James] Wiseman, [Moses] Moody, [Jordan] Poole is young, [Kevon] Looney is still pretty young. They have a good surplus of talent. They're going to get better in free agency."
Image credit: NBA/Twitter
David called Stephen Curry a pioneer and added, "Steph Curry is a legend amongst legends. He's a pioneer and a juggernaut in this game. I think that they play basketball in a way and a style that makes you [opponents] conform to their style, and if you play their style of basketball, you're going to lose."
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Before Curry, Davis was one of the most influential players in Golden State Warriors history. Davis, who was with the warriors for three years, was one of the leaders of the 'We believe Warriors', one of the only teams in the history of the NBA to defeat the first seed in the first round.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Davis averaged over 25 points per game in the 2007 playoffs as the Warriors won a playoff series for the first time in 16 seasons. Since being drafted in 2009, Curry has taken the Warriors to new heights with six Finals appearances in eight years, including four championships.