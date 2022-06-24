NBA: Baron Davis - 'Stephen Curry is a legend amongst legends'

Two-time all-star and Golden State Warriors legend Baron Davis praised Stephen Curry. He thinks the Warriors will remain top-tier title contenders for years to come.

Image credit: NBA/Twitter & Wikimedia Commons

In a recent interview, former Golden State Warriors Baron Davis was praised by current Warriors' Stephen Curry. Curry had a great season which saw him win three accolades for the first time: The all-star MVP, the inaugural Magic Johnson Conference Finals MVP, and the Finals MVP. With Curry's greatness and a young core emerging with the likes of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody, Davis expects the Warriors to remain at the top for a while. Davis mentioned the Warriors' style as one that opponents try to replicate and lose.

The former Warriors player said on the NBA's official radio show, "They keep going up. You think about the young guys they have, [Jonathan] Kuminga, [James] Wiseman, [Moses] Moody, [Jordan] Poole is young, [Kevon] Looney is still pretty young. They have a good surplus of talent. They're going to get better in free agency."

