Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Draft 2022: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick

    Despite expectations of going with the first overall pick, Jabari Smith Jr fell to the third pick and was snapped up by the Houston Rockets in the NBA Draft 2022.

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    The Houston Rockets picked Jabari Smith Jr with the third overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Many, including Smith himself, expected the versatile big to be drafted with the first overall pick. Regardless of where he was picked, Smith will be an excellent fit for the Houston Rockets, rebuilding its roster around 2021 second overall pick Jalen Green. Jabari was a consensus All-American in his one college season while averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. The ability to defend multiple positions stands out, and he can pose a matchup nightmare on the other end with his athleticism and outside shooting.

    Earlier this week, Insider Shams Charania called Jabari Smith “a top two lock” as he said, “Auburn’s Jabari Smith, who worked out and met with the [Orlando] Magic [No. 1] and [Oklahoma City] Thunder [No. 2] during the predraft process, is a virtual lock to go in the top two in the Draft. He remains a favourite to go No. 1.”

    ALSO READ: NBA Draft 2022 - Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the 2nd overall pick

    Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer also reported on Jabari being the top choice earlier in the week. He said, “League executives widely project Auburn forward Jabari Smith to be the Magic’s choice. Among Smith and fellow top prospects, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, Smith and his representatives have long expressed the most enthusiastic about joining the Magic.”

    A few hours before the Draft, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojranowski expected the Magic to pick Jabari with their first pick. The Rockets’ stance remained as reported, seeing the Draft as a three-star Draft class, where it’ll choose whoever remains between Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith Jr.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the 2nd overall pick

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic selects Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on International Olympic Day snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on Olympic Day

    Recent Stories

    lots of love Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shares special moments from Majorca vacation snt

    'Lots of love': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares special moments from Majorca vacation

    Gautam Adani family pledge to donate Rs 60000 crore for social causes to mark his 60th birthday gcw

    Gautam Adani, family pledge to donate Rs 60,000 crore for social causes to mark his 60th birthday

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA permits teams to select up to 26 players-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA permits teams to select up to 26 players

    Amazon Alexa could imitate the voice like anyone you wish Know more gcw

    Amazon Alexa could imitate the voice like anyone you wish; Know more

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's love-filled wish will melt your hearts snt

    Happy Birthday Messi: Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's love-filled wish will melt your hearts

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon