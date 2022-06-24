NBA Draft 2022: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick

Despite expectations of going with the first overall pick, Jabari Smith Jr fell to the third pick and was snapped up by the Houston Rockets in the NBA Draft 2022.

The Houston Rockets picked Jabari Smith Jr with the third overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Many, including Smith himself, expected the versatile big to be drafted with the first overall pick. Regardless of where he was picked, Smith will be an excellent fit for the Houston Rockets, rebuilding its roster around 2021 second overall pick Jalen Green. Jabari was a consensus All-American in his one college season while averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. The ability to defend multiple positions stands out, and he can pose a matchup nightmare on the other end with his athleticism and outside shooting.

Earlier this week, Insider Shams Charania called Jabari Smith “a top two lock” as he said, “Auburn’s Jabari Smith, who worked out and met with the [Orlando] Magic [No. 1] and [Oklahoma City] Thunder [No. 2] during the predraft process, is a virtual lock to go in the top two in the Draft. He remains a favourite to go No. 1.”

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer also reported on Jabari being the top choice earlier in the week. He said, “League executives widely project Auburn forward Jabari Smith to be the Magic’s choice. Among Smith and fellow top prospects, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, Smith and his representatives have long expressed the most enthusiastic about joining the Magic.”

A few hours before the Draft, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojranowski expected the Magic to pick Jabari with their first pick. The Rockets’ stance remained as reported, seeing the Draft as a three-star Draft class, where it’ll choose whoever remains between Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith Jr.