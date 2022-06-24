NBA Draft 2022: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the 2nd overall pick

Unlike the first pick, there were no major surprises with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s selection. The team picked Chet Holmgren with the second pick, as expected. Holmgren always seemed to fit what the Thunder wanted at this point in the rebuilding process. He’s uniquely skilled for his position, an elite rim protector, and has arguably the most upside of any player in the NBA Draft 2022. The guard combo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey were desperate for a play finisher last season, and they now have a big man who can finish at the rim and stretch out for three-pointers. Holmgren will take some time to develop, but this is only the second Draft for the Thunder in their rebuild, and they can afford to let Holmgren grow at his own pace.

Holmgren’s frame is the biggest concern, along with his halfcourt offensive game. If both of those developments, the Thunder could have a star on their hands. Holmgren is a unique prospect who showed his rim-protecting ability at the collegiate level as he averaged 3.7 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game at Gonzaga.

The Thunder also traded for the 11th pick in the Draft, with which it selected Frenchman Ousmane Dieng. Dieng is considered a high-ceiling prospect. He fits the mould of a player the Thunder has been looking for the past few years: a unique talent for their size, a good passer, and team-oriented. The Thunder has minutes available at the wing, and Dieng will get the time to develop. Oklahoma City is eyeing the 2023 Draft as the next part of the rebuild, and giving developmental minutes to a player like Dieng is all part of the plan.