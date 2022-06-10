NBA 2022 Finals: 'Ask your daddy who I was' - Cedric Maxwell and Draymond Green in war of words

Since just before the start of the NBA 2022 Finals, former Boston Celtics player Cedric Maxwell and Golden State Warriors Power Forward Draymond Green have been exchanging words. The War of the Words began when Maxwell said he didn't believe in the Warriors' physicality in their matchup vs the Celtics. He called the Warriors team "tuxedo" players.

While previewing the Celtics' chances in the Finals before Game 1, Maxwell said to NBA Sports Boston, "Absolutely, they can beat the Warriors. They'll beat them because they'll defend them better. One thing they have is they have a little more size. When I think about [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown on the wings, you have Marcus Smart at the initial point of attack. I love this opportunity the Celtics have because [the Warriors] are tuxedo players. They don't want to be touched. They want to play a clean, smooth basketball game."

In Game 2, Jaylen Brown said he felt "Draymond Green tried to pull his pants down". Cedric Maxwell was not impressed by Green's antics saying, "That s**t Draymond Green was doing, during the '80s, he would have got knocked the f--- out."

Green responded to Maxwell's comments, saying, "Some of the guys that be talking weren't the guys that were punching people. There were a few guys back then that would lay you out, that would knock you out, that would foul you and get thrown out the game: Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn. But everyone was running around acting like they were that. You all were getting bullied."

Just before Game 3, Maxwell responded to Green, "You keep saying nobody punched nobody. You ask Charles Barkley what happened when he and I got in a fight when I was in LA with the Clippers. Draymond wasn't even born when I played. Draymond, ask your daddy who I was." The result will likely decide Maxwell and Green's war of words on the court in the 2022 NBA Finals.