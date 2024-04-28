Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues heatwave alert in three districts today; Check

    The IMD has sounded a heatwave alert in Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala on April 28 and 29. A heat wave warning has been issued based on consecutive days of extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius.

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues heatwave alert in three districts today April 28
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2024

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for the Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts in the state. IMD  informs that heatwave conditions will prevail in various areas of Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts on Sunday (April 28) and tomorrow (April 29). 

    A heat wave warning has been issued based on consecutive days of extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius in the Palakkad district and 40 degrees Celsius in the Kollam and Thrissur districts over the next few days.

    Due to the combination of high temperatures and humid air, these districts are expected to endure hot and humid weather conditions, excluding hilly areas. The heat wave warrants extreme caution, and both the public and non-governmental institutions should exercise due diligence. Individuals are more susceptible to sunstroke and sunburn during such conditions, with sunstroke posing severe risks, including the potential for fatalities.

    Fishermen and coastal residents should be cautious as there is a possibility of sea attack and those who go to the beach to celebrate the holiday should check the warnings carefully.

    At the same time, as part of the Kallakadal or swell surge waves phenomenon, the coastal areas of Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, and north Tamil Nadu, as well as low-lying coastal areas, are susceptible to sea attacks caused by high waves. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued warnings indicating the likelihood of waves ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters in height, along with storm surges, along the Kerala coast, South Tamil Nadu coast, and North Tamil Nadu coast until 11:30 pm today (28-04-2024).
     

