    NBA Finals 2022 (Game 3): Boston Celtics dismantle Golden State Warriors to take 2-1 lead

    Boston, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    The Boston Celtics are back in the driver’s seat for the 2022 NBA Finals, as they beat the Golden State Warriors 116-100 in Game 3. The Celtics, who hosted their first Finals game since June 2010, set the tone early with a 10-2 run in the game’s opening couple of minutes. Carrying the momentum, the Celtics had an 11-point lead at the end of the opening quarter. Jaylen Brown was the standout performer in the period, as he had 17 points and three assists. The Margin was 12 when the half-time buzzer sounded. Jaylen Brown was still leading both teams in scoring 22 points to go along with three assists.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    The Celtics also had double-digit scorers in Tatum and Smart, with 11 and 10 points. The Warriors were again led by Stephen Curry, who had 14 points. For the first time in this series, Curry also had help from Klay Thompson, who led the Warriors in scoring with 15 points.

    ALSO READ: NBA Finals - The Greatest Finals MVPs of all time

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA (@nba)

    For the third time in three games, the Warriors dominated the third quarter, even taking the lead for some time. Stephen Curry was on fire with 15 points, including four three-pointers. He was joined by Klay Thomspon, who had 10 of his own. While the Warriors dominated the third quarter, the Celtics owned the fourth.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA History (@nbahistory)

    The Celtics, who only led by four to start the quarter, only gave up 11 points, as they won the game by 16 points. Along with stifling defence and creating turnovers, the Celtics’ offence also did well, spearheaded by Jayson Tatum, who had eight points and a couple of assists in the quarter.

    ALSO READ: NBA teams grumbling about Golden State Warriors' spending advantage

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NBA History (@nbahistory)

    The final score was 116-110, with Steph Curry leading the game by scoring 31 points. Steph, who had an injury scare in the last quarter, also had help from Klay Thompson, who scored 25 points. The Celtics star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 51 points and 14 assists, leading their team to victory. Game 4 is on Saturday at 6:30 AM IST.

