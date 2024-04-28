Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan appoints legendary coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie for National Cricket Team

    Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made headlines with the appointment of esteemed cricketing figures Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches for the national cricket team.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    Pakistan's Cricket Board (PCB) recently unveiled the new coaching lineup for their senior men's national team. Renowned figures from the cricketing world have been appointed to key roles, signalling a bold move by Pakistan. Gary Kirsten, the former head coach of India who steered the team to victory in the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy, will now lead the white-ball squads. Joining him is Jason Gillespie, the ex-Australian pace bowler, who will take the reins for Test cricket. Additionally, Azhar Mahmood, a former Pakistani all-rounder, has been appointed as the all-format assistant coach.

    The announcement was made by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a press conference at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Naqvi expressed his congratulations to Kirsten and Gillespie, acknowledging their stellar track records and welcoming them into the Pakistan cricket family.

    Kirsten, speaking on his appointment, expressed his honour and eagerness to contribute positively to Pakistan's limited-overs cricket. Gillespie, on the other hand, thanked PCB for entrusting him with the coaching role for the Test side, recognizing the significance of leading one of the most esteemed cricket teams in the traditional format.

    The coaching appointments come ahead of significant tournaments, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, showcasing Pakistan's strategic approach towards achieving success in international cricket across formats.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
