NBA Finals 2022, Game 3: 'We want to try to impose our will' - Celtics coach Ime Udoka

After struggling in the first two games of the series, Robert Williams' had an impressive Game 3 as the Boston Celtics took control of the series. Williams had eight points, ten rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. He became the only Celtics player in franchise history to have four blocks and three steals in a Finals game.

Williams' teammates were also full of praise for his performance. About Williams, Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka said, "We want to try to impose our will and size in this series. It pays dividends when we get nights like this from him and Al." On his Center's performance, Celtics guard and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart said, "He's been doing that for us all year. That's why our defence is where it's at. He continues to get better with every game."

Jaylen Brown called Williams one of the best defensive players in the league when he said, "Rob when he's healthy, and he's out there moving like him, he's one of the better defensive players in the league, so no surprise, tonight." Al Horford said, "Rob is a game-changer. We're very fortunate to have a guy like that who impacts winning in the way he does. Because it's beyond the numbers with him."

Golden State Superstar Stephen Curry also heaped praise on the Celtics Big Man, saying, "You got to be aware of where he is, cause that's what he does for them" when talking about Williams. Horford and Jayson Tatum also praised the Celtics' crowd, who saw their team in the Finals for the first time in 12 years.

Horford said, "The energy from our fans was just contagious. As soon as I saw that, I said, 'Yeah, it will be different tonight'." In comparison, Tatum said, "Happy to get a win in front of the crowd. They've been so great for us throughout the Playoffs. It was great to get a win for them, and we're going to need them on Friday as well."

Someone who wasn't as impressed with the Celtics crowd was Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. In his post-game presser, Klay said the following about the Boston Crowd, "We've played in front of rude fans before. They're F-bombs with children in the crowd. Classy. Good job Boston."