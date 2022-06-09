Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Finals 2022, Game 3: 'We want to try to impose our will' - Celtics coach Ime Udoka

    The aftermath of the NBA 2022 Finals (Game 3) has seen plenty of unusual reactions from the players of both sides.

    NBA Finals 2022, Game 3, national basketball association: We want to try to impose our will - Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Boston, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    After struggling in the first two games of the series, Robert Williams' had an impressive Game 3 as the Boston Celtics took control of the series. Williams had eight points, ten rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. He became the only Celtics player in franchise history to have four blocks and three steals in a Finals game.

    Williams' teammates were also full of praise for his performance. About Williams, Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka said, "We want to try to impose our will and size in this series. It pays dividends when we get nights like this from him and Al." On his Center's performance, Celtics guard and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart said, "He's been doing that for us all year. That's why our defence is where it's at. He continues to get better with every game."

    ALSO READ: NBA Finals 2022 (Game 3) - Boston Celtics dismantle Golden State Warriors to take 2-1 lead

    Jaylen Brown called Williams one of the best defensive players in the league when he said, "Rob when he's healthy, and he's out there moving like him, he's one of the better defensive players in the league, so no surprise, tonight." Al Horford said, "Rob is a game-changer. We're very fortunate to have a guy like that who impacts winning in the way he does. Because it's beyond the numbers with him."

    Golden State Superstar Stephen Curry also heaped praise on the Celtics Big Man, saying, "You got to be aware of where he is, cause that's what he does for them" when talking about Williams. Horford and Jayson Tatum also praised the Celtics' crowd, who saw their team in the Finals for the first time in 12 years.

    ALSO READ: NBA Finals - The Greatest Finals MVPs of all time

    Horford said, "The energy from our fans was just contagious. As soon as I saw that, I said, 'Yeah, it will be different tonight'." In comparison, Tatum said, "Happy to get a win in front of the crowd. They've been so great for us throughout the Playoffs. It was great to get a win for them, and we're going to need them on Friday as well."

    Someone who wasn't as impressed with the Celtics crowd was Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. In his post-game presser, Klay said the following about the Boston Crowd, "We've played in front of rude fans before. They're F-bombs with children in the crowd. Classy. Good job Boston."

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Boston Celtics dismantle Golden State Warriors to take 2-1 lead-krn

    NBA Finals 2022 (Game 3): Boston Celtics dismantle Golden State Warriors to take 2-1 lead

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul "gutted" after groin injury ruled him out of series snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul "gutted" after groin injury ruled him out of series

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant the Golden State Warriors best player between 2016-19-krn

    NBA 2022: CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant the Golden State Warriors' best player between 2016-19

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career-ayh

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career

    Recent Stories

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam snt

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam

    Video Mahima Chaudhry diagnosed with breast cancer; actress shares her recovery journey RBA

    Video: Mahima Chaudhry diagnosed with breast cancer; actress shares her recovery journey

    Instagram to now allow users to pin posts on profile grid here is all about it gcw

    Instagram to now allow users to pin posts on profile grid; here's all about it

    IPL indian premier league: Will number of matches increase for 2023-27 cycle?-ayh

    IPL: Will number of matches increase for 2023-27 cycle?

    Did Nayanthara change her religion from 'Christianity to Hinduism' to marry Prabhu Deva? Read on RBA

    Did Nayanthara change her religion from 'Christianity to Hinduism' to marry Prabhu Deva? Read on

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon