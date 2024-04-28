Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rafael Nadal prevails over De Minaur in Madrid showdown, Stefanos Tsitsipas falls short

    Rafael Nadal clinches a crucial victory in Madrid, while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces an unexpected defeat. The tennis action heats up as top seeds like Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev progress.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal bounced back from his recent loss to Alex de Minaur in Barcelona with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 triumph over the Australian, extending his run in Madrid on what could be his final appearance at his home tournament. Despite the win, Nadal acknowledged that he still "needs time" to reach his peak performance level.

    Facing De Minaur for the second time in two weeks, Nadal advanced to a third-round clash with Argentina's Pedro Cachin. The match drew a packed stadium, including notable figures like King Felipe VI of Spain, football legend Zinedine Zidane, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. While Nadal's performance was commendable, he tempered expectations, emphasizing the gradual process of regaining his top form.

    He also hinted at postponing a decision regarding his participation in the French Open until after the Rome tournament. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered an unexpected early exit, and top seed Jannik Sinner and third seed Daniil Medvedev progressed to the next round. In the women's event, last year's finalist Iga Swiatek and 2022 champion Ons Jabeur secured victories, while US Open champion Coco Gauff narrowly avoided a collapse to secure her spot in the next round.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
