Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 54 riders cover over 80 kms in Stage 1 of mountain biking race

    Fifty-four riders from across the country participated in Stage 1 of the first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 on Friday (June 24).

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 54 riders cover over 80 kms in Stage 1 of mountain biking race snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Shimla, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    Fifty-four riders from across the country participated in Stage 1 of the first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 on Friday (June 24). According to the organisers, this stage of the mountain biking race was aimed to showcase the 100 courses of 'Satadru'. Legend has it that 'Satadru' was once filled with monsters and crocodiles, and when Saint Vashistha jumped into it, it split itself into 100 courses, and he landed on a piece of land. The Satadru goes by the name of Sutlej today.

    Also read: MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on Olympic Day

    Friday's mountain biking race from Daak Bangla to Chindi crossed Seepur, Gumma, Chaba, Sunni, Tattapani, Alsindi and Churag and saw the riders cover a total distance of 88 KMS. The route of Stage 1 took riders to some of the epic sections of these 100 courses of the mighty Satadru, its tributaries and banks.

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 54 riders cover over 80 kms in Stage 1 of mountain biking race snt

    The stage began with a fast and flowy downhill to the river dropping from 2300 metres to 690 metres. Then started the drill - more than 2000 meters of climbing in 40 odd kilometres in an area known for its heat and beauty. The lowest point was the Sunni Bridge at over 800 km, the highest point was at Churah (2000 metres), and the total elevation gain was 1890 metres.

    "It's a great start for day one & looking forward to the Second Stage. The main purpose of this event is to promote cycling tourism in Himachal, especially the beautiful tracks and trails the state has to offer, and also challenge the beautiful and mighty Himalayan Climbs," the organisers said at the end of the First Stage.

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 54 riders cover over 80 kms in Stage 1 of mountain biking race snt

    This unique mountain biking race is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with Himachal tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

    54 riders from around the country started from the starting point & based on First Stage the results are:

    Under 16 Category
    1st: Yugal Thakur
    2nd: Vansh Thakur 
    3rd: Divyansh Kaushal

    U-19 category(Boys)
    1st: Arpit Sharma
    2nd: Vishal Arya
    3rd: Kunal Bansal

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 54 riders cover over 80 kms in Stage 1 of mountain biking race snt

    U-19 Category (Girls)
    1st: Kayna Sood
    2nd: Divija Sood

    U-23 Category(Boys)
    1st: Amandeep Singh
    2nd: Prithviraj Singh Rathore

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 54 riders cover over 80 kms in Stage 1 of mountain biking race snt

    U-23(Girls)
    1st: Sunita Shrestha
    2nd: Astha Dobal

    U-35 Category(Boys)
    1st: Rakesh Rana
    2nd: Krashnavendra Yadav
    3rd: Ramakrishna Patel

    U-50 category(Boys)
    1st: Sunil Bangora
    2nd: Amit Baliyan

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 54 riders cover over 80 kms in Stage 1 of mountain biking race snt

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving has list of destinations if he leaves the Brooklyn Nets-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving has list of destinations if he leaves the Brooklyn Nets

    NBA Draft 2022 Review, national basketball association: Number one selection Paolo Banchero headlines stacked Draft class-krn

    NBA Draft 2022 Review: Number one selection Paolo Banchero headlines stacked Draft class

    Delhi HC removes Narinder Batra as IOA president; Anil Khanna appointed acting chief snt

    Delhi HC orders Narinder Batra to stop functioning as IOA chief

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Epic Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Epic Djokovic vs Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here

    India vs Leicestershire, IND vs LEIC 2022: Mohammed Shami celebration post Cheteshwar Pujara dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing-ayh

    IND vs LEIC 2022: Shami's celebration post Pujara's dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat riots Amit Shah lauds PM Modi s silent resilience for 19 years after golden truth emerges gcw

    Gujarat riots: Amit Shah lauds PM Modi's silent resilience for 19 years after 'golden' truth emerges

    Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif Anushka Sharma actors who received expensive gifts for stellar performance drb

    Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, actors who received expensive gifts for stellar performance

    7 aborted fetuses found in canister in Karnataka s Belagavi probe ordered gcw

    7 aborted fetuses found in canister in Karnataka's Belagavi, probe ordered

    TS Ed CET PGCET 2022 Registration date for TS Ed CET PGCET extended how to apply fees more gcw

    TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: Registration date for TS Ed.CET, PGCET extended; Check details here

    football Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action; trains hard ahead of Manchester United pre-season snt

    Ronaldo is back in action; trains hard ahead of Man United's pre-season

    Recent Videos

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon