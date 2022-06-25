MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 54 riders cover over 80 kms in Stage 1 of mountain biking race

Fifty-four riders from across the country participated in Stage 1 of the first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 on Friday (June 24).

Fifty-four riders from across the country participated in Stage 1 of the first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 on Friday (June 24). According to the organisers, this stage of the mountain biking race was aimed to showcase the 100 courses of 'Satadru'. Legend has it that 'Satadru' was once filled with monsters and crocodiles, and when Saint Vashistha jumped into it, it split itself into 100 courses, and he landed on a piece of land. The Satadru goes by the name of Sutlej today.

Also read: MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on Olympic Day

Friday's mountain biking race from Daak Bangla to Chindi crossed Seepur, Gumma, Chaba, Sunni, Tattapani, Alsindi and Churag and saw the riders cover a total distance of 88 KMS. The route of Stage 1 took riders to some of the epic sections of these 100 courses of the mighty Satadru, its tributaries and banks.

The stage began with a fast and flowy downhill to the river dropping from 2300 metres to 690 metres. Then started the drill - more than 2000 meters of climbing in 40 odd kilometres in an area known for its heat and beauty. The lowest point was the Sunni Bridge at over 800 km, the highest point was at Churah (2000 metres), and the total elevation gain was 1890 metres.

"It's a great start for day one & looking forward to the Second Stage. The main purpose of this event is to promote cycling tourism in Himachal, especially the beautiful tracks and trails the state has to offer, and also challenge the beautiful and mighty Himalayan Climbs," the organisers said at the end of the First Stage.

This unique mountain biking race is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with Himachal tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

54 riders from around the country started from the starting point & based on First Stage the results are:

Under 16 Category

1st: Yugal Thakur

2nd: Vansh Thakur

3rd: Divyansh Kaushal

U-19 category(Boys)

1st: Arpit Sharma

2nd: Vishal Arya

3rd: Kunal Bansal

U-19 Category (Girls)

1st: Kayna Sood

2nd: Divija Sood

U-23 Category(Boys)

1st: Amandeep Singh

2nd: Prithviraj Singh Rathore

U-23(Girls)

1st: Sunita Shrestha

2nd: Astha Dobal

U-35 Category(Boys)

1st: Rakesh Rana

2nd: Krashnavendra Yadav

3rd: Ramakrishna Patel

U-50 category(Boys)

1st: Sunil Bangora

2nd: Amit Baliyan