    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on Olympic Day

    Around 60 cyclists are participating in the first edition of MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 mountain biking race.

    Shimla, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 8:55 PM IST

    The ceremonial flag-off of the first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 mountain biking race took place on International Olympic Day (June 23) in Shimla. The flag-off ride to Mashobara was held by Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Ram Subhag Singh, from the historic HPTDS Peterhoff Hotel, Chaura Maidanwas, at 3:45 PM.

    Sixty riders from around the country are participating in this unique initiative, which is aimed at promoting the cycling culture in the state and the country, and showcasing the beauty of the terrain Himachal has to offer to the avid cyclists from around the world.

    The main race starts on June 24 from Mashobara and finishes at Janjehli on June 26 after three competitive stages. This unique mountain biking race is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with Himachal tourism and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

    The first edition of the MTB Himachal Janjehli has participants registered from six districts of the state (Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur Kangra, Mandi & Kullu), eight different states of India (Uttrakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh & J&K). The race also has representation from Delhi Police, SSB, Army & Indian Military Academy. 

    Also read: MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here

    Some exciting riders, including Himachal Pradesh state and national champions like Prathvi Raj Singh Rathoree and Akshit Gaur, are participating in this one-of-a-kind initiative. The youngest rider, Kausatav Singh from Shimla, is 10 years old, while the most senior male rider is 60-year-old Rajesh Gupta. Seven women participants are also part of this edition, including the youngest rider, 13-year-old Shambhavi Singh from Shimla, and the oldest is 25-year-old Astha Dobhal from Uttarakhand.

    The Riders, through these four days, would ride the distance of 175Kms (Approx) through the backcountry trails of Himachal Pradesh, reaching the maximum elevation of 2750 meters at the base of Shikari Devi, along with gaining a total elevation of 3880 metres. This makes it the most difficult four-day mountain race in the country, where the riders will face XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, and Lose Rock.

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition details:

    Start Stage 1: June 24, AT 7 AM, Daak Bangla to the beautiful apple farms of Chindi (Night Halt)

    Stage 2: June 25, 7 AM, Chindi stage start to Janjehli (Night Halt) 

    Stage 3: June 26, 7 AM start 12 PM finish at Janjehli; followed by Closing Ceremony

    Route Highlights:

    State Place: Shimla
    Today Days: 4
    Riding Days: 3
    Distance: 175km
    Maximum Elevation: 2750 metres approx
    Minimum Elevation: 800 metres approx
    Type: :XC, MTB, Off-road, Broken Tarmac, Gravel, Rocks, Mud, Sand, Lose Rock

    Race Route details:

    Day 1 - June 23: Shimla- Sanjauli-Dhalli-Mashobra-Daak Bangla(Night Halt at Daak Bangla).

    Day 2 - June 24: Daak Bangla– Sipur – Baldeyan - Naldehra – Basantpur – Chaba – Sunni – Tattapani – Alsindi-Kot Bank – Churag – Chindi. (Night Halt at Chindi)

    Day 3 - June 25: Chindi-Chindi School – Kot-Karsog market – Sanarli-Shankar Dehra – Raigarh – Bulah-Janjehli market. (Night Halt at Janjehli)

    Day 4 - June 26: Janjehli – Jarol – Baniyaad – Thunag – Jarol–Janjehli. (Night Halt at Janjehli)

