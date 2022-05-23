Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024

    Manuel Neuer remains Bayern Munich and Germany's number one goalkeeper. Meanwhile, he has penned a new deal with the club, extending his stay until 2024.

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Munich, First Published May 23, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been a legend and sensation for Bayern Munich, playing for the Bundesliga champion since 2011. Since then, he has won ten Bundesliga titles and a couple of UEFA Champions League (UCL) titles with the Bavarians in 473 appearances. However, he does not plan to end his stint at the club anytime soon and has inked a new deal that will see him stay until 2024. Since moving from Schalke, he has gained tremendous success and respect, despite the initial hostility from the fans, considering the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Bayern (@fcbayern)

    "FC Bayern have extended Manuel Neuer's contract by a further year till 30 June 2024. The Germany No.1 moved to Munich from Schalke in 2011. The 36-year-old has been FCB captain since 2017," stated Bayern in a release.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - 2 FANS CHARGED BY GMP FOR PITCH INVASION DURING MAN CITY'S TITLE WIN AT ETIHAD

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manuel Neuer (@manuelneuer)

    After extending his deal with Bayern, Neuer commented, "I'm very pleased that my journey continues at FC Bayern. We'll have a perfect team again with which we can play for every title. As a goalkeeper, captain and leader, I want to be the support and a key factor in our big goals. We want to extend our title record and compete again for the DFB Cup and Champions League."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Bayern (@fcbayern)

    On the other hand, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn remarked, "Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper globally and has been setting the standard around the world for years. It's a huge achievement to be so consistently world-class for such a long time. We're thrilled to have extended his contract. Manuel is a defining figure in the history of FC Bayern."

    ALSO READ: PSG's Mbappe backs Real Madrid to win Champions League final in his 'home'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Bayern (@fcbayern)

    Neuer has also won numerous accolades throughout his career in Bayern. His laurels range from Footballer of the Year in Germany, Best European Goalkeeper, and The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper, besides featuring in FIFA and UEFA Team of the Year on numerous occasions.

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EPL 2021-22, English Premier League: 2 fans charged by GMP Greater Manchester Police for pitch invasion during Man City title win at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: 2 fans charged by GMP for pitch invasion during Man City's title win at Etihad

    IND vs SA, India vs South Africa 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms most special comeback after T20I Twenty20 International recall-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms 'most special comeback' after T20I recall

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Golden State Warriors to 3-0 lead over Dallas Mavericks-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Warriors to 3-0 lead over Mavericks

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion-ayh

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?-ayh

    WWE: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?

    Recent Stories

    Monkeypox BMC sets up 28-bed isolation ward - adt

    Monkeypox: BMC sets up 28-bed isolation ward

    Darshanaa Sanjanaa jewellery pieces are perfect gift items for your female friends

    Darshanaa Sanjanaa jewellery pieces are perfect gift items for your female friends

    Netizens call Aishwarya Rai a 'typical wife'; check out what she did at the airport (Watch) RBA

    Is Aishwarya Rai a 'typical wife'; watch what she did at the airport

    Artist draws five superheroes at once; video will leave you amazed - gps

    Artist draws five superheroes at once; video will leave you amazed

    Crime against women is blowing up red carpet at Cannes 2022 drb

    Crime against women is ‘blowing up’ red carpet at Cannes 2022

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon