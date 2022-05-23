Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024

Manuel Neuer remains Bayern Munich and Germany's number one goalkeeper. Meanwhile, he has penned a new deal with the club, extending his stay until 2024.

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been a legend and sensation for Bayern Munich, playing for the Bundesliga champion since 2011. Since then, he has won ten Bundesliga titles and a couple of UEFA Champions League (UCL) titles with the Bavarians in 473 appearances. However, he does not plan to end his stint at the club anytime soon and has inked a new deal that will see him stay until 2024. Since moving from Schalke, he has gained tremendous success and respect, despite the initial hostility from the fans, considering the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

"FC Bayern have extended Manuel Neuer's contract by a further year till 30 June 2024. The Germany No.1 moved to Munich from Schalke in 2011. The 36-year-old has been FCB captain since 2017," stated Bayern in a release.

ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - 2 FANS CHARGED BY GMP FOR PITCH INVASION DURING MAN CITY'S TITLE WIN AT ETIHAD

After extending his deal with Bayern, Neuer commented, "I'm very pleased that my journey continues at FC Bayern. We'll have a perfect team again with which we can play for every title. As a goalkeeper, captain and leader, I want to be the support and a key factor in our big goals. We want to extend our title record and compete again for the DFB Cup and Champions League."

On the other hand, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn remarked, "Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper globally and has been setting the standard around the world for years. It's a huge achievement to be so consistently world-class for such a long time. We're thrilled to have extended his contract. Manuel is a defining figure in the history of FC Bayern."

ALSO READ: PSG's Mbappe backs Real Madrid to win Champions League final in his 'home'

Neuer has also won numerous accolades throughout his career in Bayern. His laurels range from Footballer of the Year in Germany, Best European Goalkeeper, and The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper, besides featuring in FIFA and UEFA Team of the Year on numerous occasions.