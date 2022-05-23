Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG's Mbappe backs Real Madrid to win Champions League final in his 'home'

    First Published May 23, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    Days after rejecting Real Madrid, PSG's Kylian Mbappe pens special message for Spanish giants ahead of Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

    A day after rejecting Real Madrid's offer, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has backed the La Liga champions to clinch their 14th Champions League title when they face Liverpool on May 28 at the Stade de France in the Frenchman's 'home'.

    Mbappe shocked the football world when he signed a three-year extension contract with the Parisian club, snubbing Real Madrid again. However, the France international believes he will 'keep improving' as a player as he took to social media to explain his decision to stay at the Parc des Princes.

    In a lengthy post on his social media accounts, the 23-year-old wrote, "I am convinced that here I can keep improving at a club with the means to reach new heights. I am very pleased to be staying in France, the country where I was born, where I grew up and blossomed as a footballer, and where I now have the chance to keep chasing my dreams."

    Mbappe was expected to move to Santiago Bernabeu at the end of his contract with PSG this summer. However, the Frenchman made a shocking u-turn as he committed himself to the Ligue 1 champions till 2025. However, the striker believes Real Madrid can put the saga behind them and win this year's Champions League on Saturday.

    "I honestly want to sincerely thank Real Madrid and their president, Florentino Perez," added Mbappe, who marked his new deal by scoring a hat-trick in PSG's 5-0 win over Metz on the last night of the Ligue 1 season," the 23-year-old superstar added.

    "I acknowledge how lucky and privileged I have been to be courted by such an institution. I have no doubt they will be disappointed. I will be right behind them in the Champions League final in Paris, my home," Mbappe concluded.

    Meanwhile, Mbappe's decision to ditch Real Madrid and opt to stay at PSG has not gone well with La Liga, who has threatened to lodge an official complaint to UEFA, stating his new contract 'attacks the economic stability' of European football.

    The 2018 World Cup winner scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists for PSG in all competitions this season. Mbappe is scheduled to speak at a news conference alongside PSG club president Nasser al-Khelaifi later on Monday.

