    Monty Panesar withdraws as general election candidate for Workers Party, ends political stint in one week

    Monty Panesar, the former England spinner, has abruptly ended his brief foray into politics, withdrawing as a parliamentary candidate for George Galloway's Workers Party of Great Britain after just one week.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Panesar, aged 42, was introduced by Galloway with much hype in Westminster recently. He was set to run for the Ealing Southall seat in West London during the upcoming general election.

    However, Panesar opted to step back from his candidacy following a string of difficult media appearances. One such interview saw him grappling to articulate a stance on the UK's ongoing NATO membership.

    "I'm a proud Brit who has had the honour to represent my country at the highest level of cricket," Panesar wrote on X.

    "I now want to do my bit to help others but I recognise I am at the beginning of my journey and still learning about how politics can help people. So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party," he added.

    "I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values. I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket," he added.

    Before his political venture, Panesar had voiced aspirations of becoming prime minister, aiming to advocate for the working class of the nation.

    Mudhsuden Singh Panesar, known as Monty, made history in 2006 as the first practicing Sikh to represent England during a tour of India.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 5:48 PM IST
