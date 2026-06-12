Legendary shooter and coach Padma Shri Jaspal Rana passed away at 49. He was instrumental in Manu Bhaker's success, guiding her to two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker paid an emotional tribute to her long-time mentor.

Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker broke down while paying last respects to her long-time coach Padma Shri Jaspal Rana, who passed away aged 49. Rana passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last. Jaspal's mortal remains were brought to his Dehradun residence on Friday night.

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Manu Bhaker, whom Jaspal Rana had identified and trained as a junior national coach, also paid her last respects to her former mentor. Rana notably played a key role in Bhaker's success, helping her secure two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

A Storied Career as a Shooter

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

Triumph at Doha Asian Games

Known for his grit and determination, Rana famously won three gold medals in Doha despite competing with a high fever, a feat that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian shooting history.

Legacy as a Mentor

After retiring from competition, Rana devoted himself to coaching and talent development. As a junior national coach, he identified and nurtured several future stars, including Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

Despite a widely publicised fallout with Bhaker before the Tokyo Olympics, the two later reunited, with Rana playing a key role in her successful campaign that culminated in two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport. (ANI)