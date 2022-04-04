Man United dressing room 'split' over Erik ten Hag's likely appointed as manager - Report

According to a report in The Manchester Evening News, while some United stars are excited about the possibility of being coached by the Dutchman, others believe that Ten Hag is an 'underwhelming' replacement to interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Even as the debate around who will take over as Manchester United's permanent manager rages on, reports have now suggested that there is a split in the dressing room at Old Trafford over the potential appointment of Erik ten Hag. The Ajax manager is leading the race to take over as United's manager, ahead of other candidates, including Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino.

According to a report in The Manchester Evening News, while some United stars are excited about the possibility of being coached by the Dutchman, others believe that Ten Hag is an 'underwhelming' replacement to interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

In February, reports had stated that a number of players at Old Trafford would like to see Pochettino take over the role, despite PSG's disastrous Champions League campaign that saw them getting booted out by Real Madrid in the last-16 round.

Following PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient, Pochettino told Foot Mercato, "If it is possible to stay at PSG next season? For the moment, I am not discussing my future with the leaders of the club. I have one year left on my contract, but it is important to analyse before making a decision, and afterwards, of course, we will also respect the decision taken by the club for the future. What will happen will happen."

Although some experts and former United legends feel the Argentine should be handed the role, the hierarchy at Old Trafford appears to be closing in on Ten Hag's appointment. If the Ajax manager makes a move, then he will be the second Dutchman to be United's permanent manager, following Louis van Gaal.

Ten Hag has been heavily linked with the United role in recent weeks, with reports claiming the Dutchman is now the outright favourite to become the club's long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Reports added the Ajax manager was interviewed by the Manchester club last month, and ahead of the final round of talks, the Dutchman has directly addressed the increasing speculation.

In an earlier interview, Ten Hag broke his silence over the possibility of a move to Old Trafford and also lauded United, and its fans as 'great'.

"My focus is currently only on Ajax. But in football, you never know. I don't want to rule anything out. I'm currently employed here at Ajax to perform," the 52-year old told Sport1.

"I know in football everything can change from one day to the next. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand," the Ajax manager added.

"Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal. Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax! We are already planning for the new season," the Dutchman stated.

Ten Hag has led Ajax to two Eredivisie, and KNVB Cup doubles and his side are currently four points ahead in the title race with PSV Eindhoven with six games to go. Ajax also has to navigate a KNVB Cup final against PSV on April 17.

Current frustrations within United are ever-increasing as Rangnick has failed to turn their fortunes around, despite seeing the return of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Some decisions have left players baffled, including the one not to start Marcus Rashford during the 1-1 draw with Leicester on Saturday.

According to reports, if United opt for Ten Hag, they would only need to pay Ajax a 1.7 million-pound fee to release him from his contract.

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League and currently, looks like they will miss out on Champions League football next season.