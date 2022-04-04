'The wait is finally over': PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi score in same game for 1st time

Before PSG's Ligue 1 home clash with Lorient, Messi had scored just seven goals for the French giants and none of them in the same game as Neymar and Mbappe.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have finally pleased fans of Paris Saint-Germain after the trio finally scored in the same game, eight months after becoming teammates. The PSG trio were expected to feature regularly on the scoresheet together after the Argentine's historic transfer from Barcelona last August.

Before PSG's Ligue 1 home clash with Lorient, Messi had scored just seven goals for the French giants and none of them in the same game as Neymar and Mbappe. That all changed on Sunday night, though when all three found the back of the net during a thumping 5-1 win against strugglers Lorient.

Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid once his contract ends this summer, notched two goals and three assists in the win, which helped PSG maintain its 12-point lead over Marseille to move ever closer to a record 10th French league title.

"We must bring back that 10th league title for the supporters, for the club. It's important," Mbappe said. "We have an opportunity to make history."

PSG has relied heavily on Mbappe's brilliance this season. However, his contract runs out this summer, and Mbappe hasn't committed to any club yet.

"I haven't made any decision yet. I'm still thinking because there are new factors. I don't want to get it wrong. I want to make the right choice," the Frenchman added.

PSG fans took to Twitter to express joy over watching the much-talented trio finally score in the same game. Here's a look at some of the reactions: