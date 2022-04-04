Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The wait is finally over': PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi score in same game for 1st time

    Before PSG's Ligue 1 home clash with Lorient, Messi had scored just seven goals for the French giants and none of them in the same game as Neymar and Mbappe.

    football Ligue 1 PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi all score in same game first time Lorient snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have finally pleased fans of Paris Saint-Germain after the trio finally scored in the same game, eight months after becoming teammates. The PSG trio were expected to feature regularly on the scoresheet together after the Argentine's historic transfer from Barcelona last August.

    Before PSG's Ligue 1 home clash with Lorient, Messi had scored just seven goals for the French giants and none of them in the same game as Neymar and Mbappe. That all changed on Sunday night, though when all three found the back of the net during a thumping 5-1 win against strugglers Lorient.

    Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid once his contract ends this summer, notched two goals and three assists in the win, which helped PSG maintain its 12-point lead over Marseille to move ever closer to a record 10th French league title.

    "We must bring back that 10th league title for the supporters, for the club. It's important," Mbappe said. "We have an opportunity to make history."

    Also read: 'Going to Real Madrid': Kylian Mbappe informs trusted PSG teammates - Report

    PSG has relied heavily on Mbappe's brilliance this season. However, his contract runs out this summer, and Mbappe hasn't committed to any club yet.

    "I haven't made any decision yet. I'm still thinking because there are new factors. I don't want to get it wrong. I want to make the right choice," the Frenchman added.

    PSG fans took to Twitter to express joy over watching the much-talented trio finally score in the same game. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football La Liga: Pedri's masterpiece against Sevilla takes Barcelona to 2nd spot; Xavi pleased snt

    La Liga: Pedri's masterpiece against Sevilla takes Barcelona to 2nd spot; Xavi pleased

    Shocking returns surprise win Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38 snt

    Shocking returns, surprise wins: Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Roman Reigns tames Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Reigns tames Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG hyderabad-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG, Match Prediction: Hyderabad eyes comeback win over confident Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai Super Kings suffers 3rd opening defeat against Punjab Kings; social media disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai suffers 3rd opening defeat; social media disappointed

    Recent Stories

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT asked UP govt twice to dismiss Ashish Mishra's bail - adt

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT asked UP govt twice to dismiss Ashish Mishra's bail

    Grammys 2022 Tribute to Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins to India Ricky Kej win top 5 moments of 64th Grammy Awards 2022 drb

    Grammys 2022: Tribute to Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins to India’s Ricky Kej's win, top 5 moments of Grammys

    Gautam Adani joins Elon Musk Jeff Bezos in USD 100 billion club becomes richest Indian gcw

    Gautam Adani joins Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos in $100 billion club; becomes richest Indian

    football La Liga: Pedri's masterpiece against Sevilla takes Barcelona to 2nd spot; Xavi pleased snt

    La Liga: Pedri's masterpiece against Sevilla takes Barcelona to 2nd spot; Xavi pleased

    HDFC merger likely to create to third largest entity in India gcw

    HDFC merger likely to create to third largest entity in India

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon